Trump's tweet at a woman accusing him of assault has a very creepy detail. People noticed.

Donald Trump is at it again — tweeting things that, upon further consideration, he probably shouldn't have tweeted. Today he tweeted a two-parter, explaining why he couldn't possibly have kissed a woman against her will for two minutes in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Not because it's not in his character to do so, but because — security cameras!
He seems to be referring to Rachel Crooks, one of the many women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment, who was featured on Monday in the Washington Post. Crooks alleges that Donald Trump once kissed her against her will for about two minutes.
At the time of the incident, she was 22 and Trump 59. She explained,
He was waiting for the elevator outside our office when I got up the nerve to introduce myself. It’s not like I was trying to upset the apple cart. I don’t know. Maybe I was being naive. . . He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek. He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model. He wouldn’t let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips.
"It felt like a long kiss,” she concluded. “The whole thing probably lasted two minutes, maybe less.”
President Trump denied that this ever happened, tweeting, in part, "Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security cameras running."
That makes it sound a lot like he might have given it a try were it not for those pesky security cameras! Also, one person who might try something like this in the lobby of a building would be the owner of the building itself. Just saying — it was Trump Tower, after all.
Twitter was quick to notice his somewhat shady denial, which could be seen as implying that the only thing keeping him from assaulting women is the fear of being caught.
And, for the record, some Twitter users couldn't help but point out that, hello, Trump has actually been caught on microphone saying that he did indeed assault women — the Access Hollywood tape, with the now infamous pussy-grabbing comment.
Who's in charge of keeping Trump away from his phone? Because they're going to need a whole new set of jingly keys to keep him occupied.