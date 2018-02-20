Trump's tweet at a woman accusing him of assault has a very creepy detail. People noticed.

Donald Trump is at it again — tweeting things that, upon further consideration, he probably shouldn't have tweeted. Today he tweeted a two-parter, explaining why he couldn't possibly have kissed a woman against her will for two minutes in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Not because it's not in his character to do so, but because — security cameras!

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

....cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported...doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

He seems to be referring to Rachel Crooks, one of the many women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment, who was featured on Monday in the Washington Post. Crooks alleges that Donald Trump once kissed her against her will for about two minutes.

At the time of the incident, she was 22 and Trump 59. She explained,