Another Saturday, another weekend morning Twitter rant from President Donald Trump. Do you think he does these with a full mug of coffee and a plate of uneaten pancakes next to him? That's how I imagine it.
ANYWAY, this time, Trump is trying to change the rules of the United States Senate. Yes, via the internet.
The Senate currently requires that 60 senators, or three-fifths of the Senate, agree to end debate and move on to vote on a particular measure. This process in known as invoking cloture, per CNN. (Once the measure has actually moved on to a vote, though, it only needs 51 votes to pass.)
In Trump's tweet storm, he called this 60 vote rule "A JOKE!"
He then said that Republicans in the Senate can't get anything done unless they totally change the rules, and that "They look like fools and are just wasting time."
He blamed the fact that his administration can't get any bills passed on eight Democrats who supposedly "control the U.S. Senate."
He wrapped up by saying that if Democrats ever needed to change the rules, they would, and that they are laughing at Republicans.
"MAKE CHANGE!" the president demanded from his Twitter account.
That'll show 'em.