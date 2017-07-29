Advertising

Another Saturday, another weekend morning Twitter rant from President Donald Trump. Do you think he does these with a full mug of coffee and a plate of uneaten pancakes next to him? That's how I imagine it.

ANYWAY, this time, Trump is trying to change the rules of the United States Senate. Yes, via the internet.

The Senate currently requires that 60 senators, or three-fifths of the Senate, agree to end debate and move on to vote on a particular measure. This process in known as invoking cloture, per CNN. (Once the measure has actually moved on to a vote, though, it only needs 51 votes to pass.)

Advertising

In Trump's tweet storm, he called this 60 vote rule "A JOKE!"

Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW! It is killing the R Party, allows 8 Dems to control country. 200 Bills sit in Senate. A JOKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Budget reconciliation is killing R's in Senate. Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

He then said that Republicans in the Senate can't get anything done unless they totally change the rules, and that "They look like fools and are just wasting time."

Advertising

Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don't go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

He blamed the fact that his administration can't get any bills passed on eight Democrats who supposedly "control the U.S. Senate."

....8 Dems totally control the U.S. Senate. Many great Republican bills will never pass, like Kate's Law and complete Healthcare. Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

He wrapped up by saying that if Democrats ever needed to change the rules, they would, and that they are laughing at Republicans.

If the Senate Democrats ever got the chance, they would switch to a 51 majority vote in first minute. They are laughing at R's. MAKE CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Advertising

"MAKE CHANGE!" the president demanded from his Twitter account.

That'll show 'em.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.