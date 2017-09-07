Advertising

On Thursday morning, with Hurricane Irma wreaking devastation in the Caribbean and making its way towards Florida, President Donald Trump cracked his knuckles and found a way to thank himself for his generous donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Thank you, our great honor! https://t.co/StrciEwuWs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

"Thank you!" responded Trump, retweeting the GOP's own call to "Retweet to thank @POTUS and @FLOTUS for their personal donation to the #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts."

Advertising

Okay, right now you might be thinking—he's not literally thanking himself. He's thanking the GOP for thanking him.

Alright, discerning reader, but he's thanking himself.

The GOP asked people to retweet their message as a show of thanks to the president. The president saw that and thought... "RETWEET."

If you don't like that logic, allow me to go too far in detail with this:

The photo attached to the GOP account is in fact a screenshot from the White house's own statement announcing his donations. Donald Trump—if we're to believe the hierarchy of things—runs the White House.

Advertising

Which means Trump was actually reading his own statement and saying thank you.

Anyway, more important points were to be made. Mainly, the fact that Trump has bragged about donations before—only to fail to actually donate. Here's Trump's former ghostwriter:

No way Trump donates $1m of own money to Harvey victims. He only promises to give. Never actually does. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 1, 2017

Show us the receipt. — Edwin🇸🇻 (@_YoungLord1) September 7, 2017

Or the fact that patting yourself on the back for charitable donations isn't the classiest move in the world.

Advertising

This really isn't pat yourself on the back territory — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 7, 2017

Did you know you can make a donation and not tell anyone about it? — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 7, 2017

Others just can't stop pointing to the amount Trump promised, and comparing it to one of his infamous offers to charity.

The following tweet is from 2012:

Because of the hurricane, I am extending my 5 million dollar offer for President Obama's favorite charity until 12PM on Thursday. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

Advertising

Obama apparently never satisfied Trump's "deal" to show him his birth certificate in exchange for the five million dollars to charity, but the birther cause was worth five times as much as Hurricane Harvey relief efforts to the now-president.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.