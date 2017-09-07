On Thursday morning, with Hurricane Irma wreaking devastation in the Caribbean and making its way towards Florida, President Donald Trump cracked his knuckles and found a way to thank himself for his generous donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.
"Thank you!" responded Trump, retweeting the GOP's own call to "Retweet to thank @POTUS and @FLOTUS for their personal donation to the #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts."
Okay, right now you might be thinking—he's not literally thanking himself. He's thanking the GOP for thanking him.
Alright, discerning reader, but he's thanking himself.
The GOP asked people to retweet their message as a show of thanks to the president. The president saw that and thought... "RETWEET."
If you don't like that logic, allow me to go too far in detail with this:
The photo attached to the GOP account is in fact a screenshot from the White house's own statement announcing his donations. Donald Trump—if we're to believe the hierarchy of things—runs the White House.
Which means Trump was actually reading his own statement and saying thank you.
Anyway, more important points were to be made. Mainly, the fact that Trump has bragged about donations before—only to fail to actually donate. Here's Trump's former ghostwriter:
Or the fact that patting yourself on the back for charitable donations isn't the classiest move in the world.
Others just can't stop pointing to the amount Trump promised, and comparing it to one of his infamous offers to charity.
The following tweet is from 2012:
Obama apparently never satisfied Trump's "deal" to show him his birth certificate in exchange for the five million dollars to charity, but the birther cause was worth five times as much as Hurricane Harvey relief efforts to the now-president.