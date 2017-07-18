Advertising

On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump stretched his fingers and eulogized Trumpcare. After two more Republicans went on record to oppose the bill on Monday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted on Twitter that "the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful." Trump shot off three tweets:

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Advertising

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!

"As I have always said," concluded Trump, "let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!" For reference, here's a random tweet from Trump in February promising repeal and replace.

Advertising

We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare - and nobody can do that like me. We will save $'s and have much better healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2016

If all this sounds familiar, it's because Trumpcare died once already—back in March, in the House. They eventually passed it.

According to reports from the Huffington Post, a "full repeal" without a replacement "would require 60 votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster in the Senate."

Advertising

So enjoy this current failure while you can. These people are:

As I have always said... pic.twitter.com/RL3OQgG5LJ — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 18, 2017

1. Land war in Asia

2. Betting against Sicilians when death is on the line.

3. Letting your health care bill be branded as Trumpcare. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 18, 2017

You demanded an end to #Trumpcare & won. Now we fight harder to make good on promise that health care is a right for all of our neighbors. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) July 18, 2017

These tweets were just 9 hours and 41 mins apart. pic.twitter.com/jDv7stR0sr — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2017

Advertising

tl;dr Despite controlling all pieces of the federal government, we can't get our signature legislation done. https://t.co/LYbZjNls0I — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) July 18, 2017

Problems aside, “let Obamacare fail” is a striking way for a POTUS to talk about something millions of poor & sick depend on; they'd suffer. https://t.co/BFb7mcEfKO — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 18, 2017

That's it. Trumpcare is dead.

Nothing matters? Bullshit.

The calls, the rallies, the town halls: it all mattered.

Now we keep fighting. https://t.co/IYquaQyQCR — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 18, 2017

Ding dong! Trumpcare, the zombie squid spawn from a cruel hell, has gone down ignobly. When we fight we win. Thanks to all that fought. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 18, 2017

Advertising

You've got to think you have at least a day or so to celebrate.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.