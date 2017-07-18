On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump stretched his fingers and eulogized Trumpcare. After two more Republicans went on record to oppose the bill on Monday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted on Twitter that "the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful." Trump shot off three tweets:
Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!
We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!
"As I have always said," concluded Trump, "let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!" For reference, here's a random tweet from Trump in February promising repeal and replace.
If all this sounds familiar, it's because Trumpcare died once already—back in March, in the House. They eventually passed it.
According to reports from the Huffington Post, a "full repeal" without a replacement "would require 60 votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster in the Senate."
So enjoy this current failure while you can. These people are:
You've got to think you have at least a day or so to celebrate.