Happy Monday, everyone! Donald Trump woke up this morning (imagine quick montage of him drinking a raw egg, working out his tweeting fingers, etc.) and decided to tweet about…everything.

The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

You mean the Pulitzer Prize wining NY Times which has been accurate in almost everything about you? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 7, 2017

First called the (not really) failing New York Times "totally inept," saying that they'd "made every wrong prediction about [him] including [his] big election win (apologized)." The Times did apologize, but not Trump—to their readers, for their coverage of the 2016 presidential election, and for "underestimat[ing] his support among American voters."

The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

...and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

... Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Lets's face it. The more you tweet and the crazier you sound is directly related to your fears of what's coming. — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) August 7, 2017

Your base isn't getting stronger! Your approval ratings at down to 30%! — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) August 7, 2017

Next, Trump insisted that his fan base is bigger than ever, definitely perhaps in response to new "phony Fake News" poll results, which show a dip in support for the president from even those in his fan base. According to the poll, one in four registered Republicans now disapprove of Trump's job performance as president. [Side note: It's interesting how the polls are only "fake" when they're not in favor of him.]

Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

It is hard to believe that the Trump base would be getting stronger, despite his negative (true) coverage on basically every reputable news source in America. So hard to believe, in fact, one might even think he was making that up.

Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Trump threw in a tweet to remind us that he is definitely not on vacation.

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The next target of Trump's attacks was Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), whom Trump referred to as a "phony Vietnam con artist." Trump also pulled out one of his classic "never in history" statements, saying "Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters" like Blumenthal. Surprising—I thought that record went to Hillary "Lock Her Up" Clinton.

And How Many Deferments did you take for 'bone spurs"??? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 7, 2017

You have the nerve to criticize someone about Vietnam? Your Vietnam was your sex life... — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 7, 2017

While Blumenthal wasn't a war hero, one thing he didn't do is mock POWs, as Trump has done pic.twitter.com/doWkbPtUcy — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 7, 2017

Trump went after Blumenthal today because earlier this morning Blumenthal was on the CNN show, New Day, where he said that after the Department of Justice announced a crackdown on leaks, he was "concerned" it was "weaponing. . . laws."

Blumenthal also gave kudos to the (not fake news?) press, saying that when the "history of this era is written, the heroes will be the free press and the independent judiciary."

Trump definitely doesn't agree.

