Happy Monday, everyone! Donald Trump woke up this morning (imagine quick montage of him drinking a raw egg, working out his tweeting fingers, etc.) and decided to tweet about…everything.
First called the (not really) failing New York Times "totally inept," saying that they'd "made every wrong prediction about [him] including [his] big election win (apologized)." The Times did apologize, but not Trump—to their readers, for their coverage of the 2016 presidential election, and for "underestimat[ing] his support among American voters."
Next, Trump insisted that his fan base is bigger than ever,
definitely perhaps in response to new "phony Fake News" poll results, which show a dip in support for the president from even those in his fan base. According to the poll, one in four registered Republicans now disapprove of Trump's job performance as president. [Side note: It's interesting how the polls are only "fake" when they're not in favor of him.]
It is hard to believe that the Trump base would be getting stronger, despite his negative (true) coverage on basically every reputable news source in America. So hard to believe, in fact, one might even think he was making that up.
Trump threw in a tweet to remind us that he is definitely not on vacation.
The next target of Trump's attacks was Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), whom Trump referred to as a "phony Vietnam con artist." Trump also pulled out one of his classic "never in history" statements, saying "Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters" like Blumenthal. Surprising—I thought that record went to Hillary "Lock Her Up" Clinton.
Trump went after Blumenthal today because earlier this morning Blumenthal was on the CNN show, New Day, where he said that after the Department of Justice announced a crackdown on leaks, he was "concerned" it was "weaponing. . . laws."
Blumenthal also gave kudos to the (not fake news?) press, saying that when the "history of this era is written, the heroes will be the free press and the independent judiciary."
Trump definitely doesn't agree.