Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump tweeted about the "full potential of women in our society." If Donald Trump only read the news, he'd know that Donald Trump isn't the best politician to deliver that message.
"Only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we be truly able to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain"
Alongside his tweet came a video of the president waxing poetic on the "grit" and "courage" of American women. As he recited his speech on women's empowerment, the camera lingered on a bowl of flowers.
As with any time Donald Trump tweets a cookie-cutter comment about the potential of women, women were quick to remind him of his lewd remarks to former "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush and a host of other inappropriate comments he's made about them. In other words, people grabbed him by the phony tweets and refused to let go.