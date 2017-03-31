Advertising

Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump tweeted about the "full potential of women in our society." If Donald Trump only read the news, he'd know that Donald Trump isn't the best politician to deliver that message.

Only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we be truly able to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain🇺🇸https://t.co/n33fsISWax pic.twitter.com/tcXorZfdea — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

"Only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we be truly able to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain"

Alongside his tweet came a video of the president waxing poetic on the "grit" and "courage" of American women. As he recited his speech on women's empowerment, the camera lingered on a bowl of flowers.

Nothing says the "grit" and "courage" of women like a bowl of flowers. Twitter: Donald Trump

As with any time Donald Trump tweets a cookie-cutter comment about the potential of women, women were quick to remind him of his lewd remarks to former "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush and a host of other inappropriate comments he's made about them. In other words, people grabbed him by the phony tweets and refused to let go.

#tbt

Trump tweeted tonight before bed about empowering women.

Here's one of his early empowerment speeches. pic.twitter.com/nMDxVtKV9O — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 31, 2017

Trump's schedule:

Tues: Give daughter a job

Wed: Discuss women's empowerment

Thurs: Take away women's access to healthcare

Fri: Golf — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 30, 2017

Don't you mean "GRAB the full potential of women"!?! pic.twitter.com/h9InQRxrvp — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) March 31, 2017

Here's a 10 minute video that aggregates all of the times you have publicly demeaned, objectified, & insulted women. https://t.co/dBpqTURoku — Casey Clemmons (@Casey_Clemmons) March 31, 2017

Not to sound like a broken record but... pic.twitter.com/kiFfkGeg09 — Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) March 31, 2017

No one knows how to use women like Donald Trump! — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 31, 2017

You've spent your entire life disrespecting women. Something tells me this isn't a genuine sentiment. — Baby Thriver (@JustinCaffier) March 31, 2017

But you hate women, 45. You loathe their very existence unless it's so you can grab, insult, or perv on them. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) March 31, 2017

No Donald, you won't get to pick the women for your conjugal visits. pic.twitter.com/BaLQUa4b4X — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) March 31, 2017

No women in prison Easy D pic.twitter.com/LvDifktV0n — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) March 31, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump What's the thing they say... a picture says a thousand words? pic.twitter.com/LC0I6CxEFC — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) March 31, 2017

Well, this /is/ same DJT who previously said of HRC... pic.twitter.com/RLYczk0R8N — Joe Papp (@joepabike) March 31, 2017

Then how come your own VP won't dare be alone with a woman? https://t.co/cQhCL43Rxm — Laura Packard (@lpackard) March 31, 2017

You're so full of shit. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 31, 2017

was this shot taken before or after your Susan B Anthony joke? #tonedeaf — Samantha Ettus (@samanthaettus) March 31, 2017

Make sure there are lots of shots of flowers in the "women" video - bitches luv flowers — Jolenta Greenberg (@JolentaG) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Women will be who lead your downfall and impeachment. They don't need you or want you. You're not good enough for them. — cx (@cxcope) March 31, 2017

