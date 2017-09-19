Advertising

Donald Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly was nothing short of insane, in which the President of the United States channeled all of his favorite dictators and threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea, called Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man," and declared that countries were "going to hell."

He put the UN in unpresidential.

Pres. Trump at U.N.: “We will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission” https://t.co/rGswYlXlxJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017

While we might be used to seeing the human embodiment of a comments section threaten and yell for attention, delegates at the United Nations did not know what to make of it.

Take in the world's reaction.

A fucking joke pic.twitter.com/WIFScokxSl — Rob Huebel (@robhuebel) September 19, 2017

The reaction of the North Korean delegation speaks volumes as President Trump says the US will "totally destroy" the country if needed. pic.twitter.com/8a1hNPpqqz — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 19, 2017

Zimbabwe is all black people when Trump opens his mouth #UNGA pic.twitter.com/MBf1k3H5tn — mamoudou n'diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) September 19, 2017

LORDT. Syrian FM thought bubble:

Oh Donald just shut up. You called Russia who in turn told us when the tomahawks would launch so we moved pic.twitter.com/nkdpm1ADUV — Alt-SeanSpicer'sMic (@Alt_Spicerlies) September 19, 2017

Dear @UN

We are so deeply sorry, embarrassed & horrified by Trump's divisive speech

He does NOT speak for most Americas

Please forgive us pic.twitter.com/GEkUetBYCS — Alt-SeanSpicer'sMic (@Alt_Spicerlies) September 19, 2017

Trump's word salad:



I.Me. I. Me. Me.



The Kingdom's FM face when @realDonaldTrump invoked Radical Islamic Terrorist

I'm so embarrassed pic.twitter.com/F1FB32oEX1 — Alt-SeanSpicer'sMic (@Alt_Spicerlies) September 19, 2017

Here's a bunch of American officials during Trump's UN speech looking exhausted and miserable. pic.twitter.com/yG4qVogvT6 — Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) September 19, 2017

today's theme is Macharia Kamau laughing out loud at Trump's UN Address thank you pic.twitter.com/T66cpZOzVV — meaniehead (@realmeaniehead) September 19, 2017

When i look at Nikki Haley watching Trump's UN speech, all i hear is

🎵Hello, Darkness my old friend. I've come to talk with you again.🎵 pic.twitter.com/NTZBCBR8oX — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) September 19, 2017

When he criticized socialism, people even LAUGHED.

The #UNGA just LAUGHED at Trump for criticizing socialism pic.twitter.com/iGUJZtJocH — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) September 19, 2017

Thank you, America. The world feels like a safe place today.

