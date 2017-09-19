Advertising

Donald Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly was nothing short of insane, in which the President of the United States channeled all of his favorite dictators and threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea, called Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man," and declared that countries were "going to hell."

He put the UN in unpresidential.

While we might be used to seeing the human embodiment of a comments section threaten and yell for attention, delegates at the United Nations did not know what to make of it.

Take in the world's reaction.

When he criticized socialism, people even LAUGHED.

Thank you, America. The world feels like a safe place today.

