Advertising

On Friday, Donald Trump spoke at an event called the Values Voter Summit. In doing so, he reportedly became the first sitting president to attend the Family Research Council's conference—an organization labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its "specialty" in "defaming gays and lesbians."

“In America we don't worship government, we worship God.” - @POTUS speaking at the Values Voter Summit pic.twitter.com/8uuCw11lRB — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 13, 2017

If you're unsure whether you can believe the organization's as bad as all that, here are a few images, spotted by three reporters, that put to shame Donald Trump's infamous tweet from June 2016 thanking the "LGBT" community for their support.

Advertising

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

Here are the first two:

The president is addressing the Values Voter Summit today. Here's what they're giving guests in a swag bag: "The Hazards of Homosexuality" pic.twitter.com/eRufvSncc0 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017

Here's the third:

Buttons you can get at the Values Voter Summit, where @realDonaldTrump just delivered a speech. pic.twitter.com/VArwlAd6XS — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) October 13, 2017

And here's a (depressing) bonus: Snapchat filters

👀 two of the sponsored @Snapchat filters at the Values Voter Summit pic.twitter.com/KyhTJmyeN4 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 13, 2017

Advertising

Twitter's not really surprised—because everyone already understands what Donald Trump is capable of when appealing to his base.

But they are upset.

They're upset at the irony of the name.

A president who said he grabs women “by the pussy,” seen here RTing a man fired for sexual harassment, is speaking at a Values Voter Summit. https://t.co/8KKPCVkQP0 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 13, 2017

Trump speaks at religious conservatives Values Voter summit. Weird. Trump isn't religious, isn't conservative, has no values & doesn't vote. — Ron Asher (@rmasher2) October 13, 2017

Advertising

The Values Voter Summit is passing out pamphlets about “The Health Hazards of Homosexuality”



These people are hate mongers & pure evil. https://t.co/aLHxhsoB1g — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 13, 2017

They're upset at the blatant disrespect.

Trump, who vowed to be a friend to the LGBT community, will speak to a group warning that homosexuality has created "a public health crisis" pic.twitter.com/KRd52TCWA0 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017

More from the book's website: "homosexuality is a public health issue," "self-harming lifestyles," "disproportionate disease," "child abuse" pic.twitter.com/IrIyS2yjfL — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017

All pretense of Trump being friendly to the LBGTQ community is completely gone now. "Values Voter Summit" #MAGA — I ❤ SOB NFL Players (@ShomahKhoobi) October 13, 2017

Advertising

And they're making jokes to cope.

The pig people have gathered in one place today! #ValuesVoterSummit — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) October 13, 2017

If you're a bigot looking for something to do, there's a Klan rally that lasts the entire weekend. It's called the Values Voter Summit. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) October 13, 2017

Live footage from Trump's speech at the Values Voter Summit.



They seem to be really enjoying themselves. pic.twitter.com/Bok6F9pqEJ — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 13, 2017

The Values Voter Summit is just a KKK rally without the hoods, khakis, or tiki torches. #ValuesVoterSummit — Laurin Suiter (@LaurinSuiter) October 13, 2017

Advertising

A sexual predator giving a speech at a rally for extremist right wing hate groups. Today's republican party. #ValuesVoterSummit — eric struble (@struble_eric) October 13, 2017

Among the handouts attendees at Values Voter summit receive: this flyer urging boycott of the Super Bowl. #VVS17 pic.twitter.com/At9z1WDxJb — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 13, 2017

Never forget...



Frank Luntz: "Have you ever asked God for forgiveness?"



Trump: [Pauses] "I'm not sure I have."#ValuesVoterSummit pic.twitter.com/AnMSLElxOo — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 13, 2017

Alright, so some of those weren't funny and some of those weren't jokes. Here's to comedy in 2017.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.