On Friday, Donald Trump spoke at an event called the Values Voter Summit. In doing so, he reportedly became the first sitting president to attend the Family Research Council's conference—an organization labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its "specialty" in "defaming gays and lesbians."

If you're unsure whether you can believe the organization's as bad as all that, here are a few images, spotted by three reporters, that put to shame Donald Trump's infamous tweet from June 2016 thanking the "LGBT" community for their support.

Here are the first two:

Here's the third:

And here's a (depressing) bonus: Snapchat filters

Twitter's not really surprised—because everyone already understands what Donald Trump is capable of when appealing to his base.

But they are upset.

They're upset at the irony of the name.

They're upset at the blatant disrespect.

And they're making jokes to cope.

Alright, so some of those weren't funny and some of those weren't jokes. Here's to comedy in 2017.

