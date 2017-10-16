Advertising

A recently unearthed video of Donald Trump from before he was president shows the now Commander-in-Chief squeezing and kissing a young woman who asked about becoming a flight attendant on one of his private jets. Then, because it wasn't creepy enough already, he told the story of how he hired a teenage girl with absolutely no experience as a waitress, just because she was "beautiful." It's a good thing an old man leering at and touching younger women isn't inappropriate or anything.

Unearthed footage shows Donald Trump squeezing and kissing a woman while talking about offering a job to a 'beautiful' teenager pic.twitter.com/3KqGpj4RPH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 15, 2017

Advertising

In the video, after jokingly (maybe jokingly?? Hopefully jokingly.) telling the young woman that she's hired, and the story about the "beautiful girl of 17 or 18" he hired as a waitress, he says,

Now if she worked on my plane, that's like a death wish for me, right? That's like an alcoholic — I have plenty of friends, they're wonderful people, but they're alcoholics. You put a scotch in front of him… This would be my form of alcoholism.

So Trump's admitting that he's addicted to…very young women?

Advertising

The video was tweeted by the account @nowthisnews, and the response from people on Twitter was pretty mixed.

Some people were fine with it, and didn't think there was anything wrong with a powerful businessman talking about women like objects.

The girl is so privileged to get anywhere close to Trump. She should count herself lucky. — Akukaria 🌟 (@IPOB_SouthAfric) October 15, 2017

But more commenters seemed to feel otherwise.

Waiting for the Trump supporters to say “Well this is before he was President” like this behavior is job specific. — DG (@ExecutiveG) October 15, 2017

Advertising

Some people already have!! It does not in anyway excuse his behaviour. — Tamsin Wood (@Tami_A) October 15, 2017

fans say:

makes me love him more

He is honest

He not a saint

He human like me



They excuse and love him



For being a creep



Like them? — becke aller (@serfbot) October 15, 2017

Look at this slob!!! Like it’s nothing in front of a crowd with no shame.

PRESIDENTIAL — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 15, 2017

So his form of alcoholism is infidelity and objectifying women. But yeah, he is the @potus for the religious right. — Andrew C Gilmore (@Dase1n18) October 15, 2017

Advertising

Quite a few people also suggested that the young woman might have been planted in the audience to make Trump look good. As if a lecherous old man is a "good" look for anyone, let alone a man who will one day go on to be president.

There is no way, NO WAY she is interested in him. She was probably paid to be there. Prove me wrong. — Matthew (@bmxftre) October 15, 2017

I agree. It felt like she was a plant to me. — Sivyaleah (@Sivyaleah) October 16, 2017

I agree. It was all a paid planned act. That's how insecure he is. Has to pay a woman to flirt to make him appear wanted lol — VedEnvy (@VedEnvy) October 16, 2017

Advertising

It's truly difficult to imagine any of our previous presidents acting and speaking this lewdly in front of a crowd, but it's also hard to imagine previous presidents doing about 90 percent of what Trump did and does.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.