Donald Trump continued his rock and roll through Asia tour on Friday with a stop in Vietnam, where he gave and tweeted a speech about economic security. As Trump made himself comfortable in another country, political analysts and Twitter eggs alike made an astute observation:
"Economic security IS national security," said Trump in Vietnam. Of course, something else once billed as national security was America's devastating war in Southeast Asia, a conflict Trump avoided in part thanks to the "bone spurs" in his heels.
Or maybe he just stayed home to protect the country's economic security, eager to begin his journey to four bankruptcies while building the nation's crucial casino infrastructure.
"While attending the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton School of Finance," explained Trump's campaign in 2015, "Mr. Trump received a minor medical deferment for bone spurs on both heels of his feet."
As we all know, tens of thousands of Americans died in Vietnam. Others, like John McCain, were held prisoner. Trump put himself on the record on that one, saying, "I like people who weren't captured."
The White House tweeted about Trump's journey to Vietnam:
And the jokes wrote themselves:
Oh, Donald. You sure do make it easy.