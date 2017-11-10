Donald Trump continued his rock and roll through Asia tour on Friday with a stop in Vietnam, where he gave and tweeted a speech about economic security. As Trump made himself comfortable in another country, political analysts and Twitter eggs alike made an astute observation:

It took him forty years, but Donald Trump finally made it to Vietnam. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 10, 2017

"Economic security IS national security," said Trump in Vietnam. Of course, something else once billed as national security was America's devastating war in Southeast Asia, a conflict Trump avoided in part thanks to the "bone spurs" in his heels.

Well, Trump is finally in Vietnam. No bone spurs this time, curiously. — Writer Louis Leung (@ricedaddy7) November 10, 2017

Or maybe he just stayed home to protect the country's economic security, eager to begin his journey to four bankruptcies while building the nation's crucial casino infrastructure.