Donald Trump has just returned from the G20 Summit in Germany. Aside from sending Ivanka to meetings, Trump was busy meeting with important world leaders. One such world leader was Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

In this week's Sunday morning Twitter storm, Trump took a moment to recap what went down during his meeting with the Russian leader.

First, Trump tweeted that the Summit was a "great success" for the U.S.

The G 20 Summit was a great success for the U.S. - Explained that the U.S. must fix the many bad trade deals it has made. Will get done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

He says that President Putin "vehemently denied" that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. (Shocking, we know.)

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Trump says they agreed on a ceasefire in parts of Syria, and that he wants to "move forward in working constructively with Russia."

...We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Trump elaborated, saying he'd work with Putin to form "an impenetrable Cyber Security unit" to prevent future hacks. (Something tells us working with the country who hacked our election on cyber security may not be the best plan.)

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

And of course, somehow manages to blame Obama and the "Fake News."

...have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Trump concluded by saying they didn't discuss sanctions, and he's waiting for the problems Ukraine and Syria to be solved.

Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

So, there you have it. It seems Trump and Putin are working on rekindling their bromance.

