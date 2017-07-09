Donald Trump has just returned from the G20 Summit in Germany. Aside from sending Ivanka to meetings, Trump was busy meeting with important world leaders. One such world leader was Russian president, Vladimir Putin.
In this week's Sunday morning Twitter storm, Trump took a moment to recap what went down during his meeting with the Russian leader.
First, Trump tweeted that the Summit was a "great success" for the U.S.
He says that President Putin "vehemently denied" that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. (Shocking, we know.)
Trump says they agreed on a ceasefire in parts of Syria, and that he wants to "move forward in working constructively with Russia."
Trump elaborated, saying he'd work with Putin to form "an impenetrable Cyber Security unit" to prevent future hacks. (Something tells us working with the country who hacked our election on cyber security may not be the best plan.)
And of course, somehow manages to blame Obama and the "Fake News."
Trump concluded by saying they didn't discuss sanctions, and he's waiting for the problems Ukraine and Syria to be solved.
So, there you have it. It seems Trump and Putin are working on rekindling their bromance.