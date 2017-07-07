Advertising

On Friday morning at the G-20 summit in Germany, President Donald Trump finally shook the hand of Vladimir Putin, Russian president and co-star in thousands of Donald Trump headlines. And drumroll please, because here it is—the shake.

Here it is: The footage of the first Trump-Putin handshake. https://t.co/7wNZVQTC1q pic.twitter.com/xpS5PMut7W — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2017

Solid grasps. A Putin point. A Trump arm pat. A normal handshake for two world leaders, and a gesture that wouldn't make headlines if not for... well, Trump brought this on himself.

Merkel asks Trump: “Do you want to have a handshake?”

The U.S. president did not respond.https://t.co/dgLHkN1H7o pic.twitter.com/ChonvrLITV — POLITICO (@politico) March 17, 2017

According to the Washington Post, the video of the shake was released by the German government, and it's "unclear whether Trump realized that the images of the backstage meeting would be made public."

But Trump's hostage taking of Shinzō Abe's hand, his non-shake with Angela Merkel, and his hug with Narendra Modi have inevitably turned the benign Putin-shake seeming into a referendum on collusion. The collusion investigation is also a referendum on collusion, but that's still forthcoming.

A dual shake & pat by Trump, but notice there was none of his usual power play arm jerking. #PutinIsInCharge — bethany (@CCLCatCam) July 7, 2017

Why didn't he yank his arm off like he does everyone else's? — Meadowbrookwoman (@alcacountry) July 7, 2017

And the way he touched his back! My husband used to do that to me to make sure I was still by his side. — Morghana (@Charmed0504) July 7, 2017

Doesn't look to me like President Trump and Vladimir Putin are meeting for the "first time". — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 7, 2017

Notice: 1: the right arm tapping Putin's during handshake, 2. the loving pat on the back...both SIGNS of adoration, man-crush! SAD! — Ripley🌲🐾☮️🕉🇺🇸 (@LNieding) July 7, 2017

Notice he doesn't try any of his handshake bullshit with Vlad? — Red Dunphy (@red_dunphy) July 7, 2017

Here's the initial armchair analysis streaming out of left-leaning Twitter accounts: Trump's lack of awkwardness with Putin signals an obvious familiarity and respect for the man.

And a pass for anyone to draw any wild conclusion they prefer.

Sure, why not! Trump's having fun anyway, so speculate away. Nothing can ruin this moment for him.

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

