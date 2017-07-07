On Friday morning at the G-20 summit in Germany, President Donald Trump finally shook the hand of Vladimir Putin, Russian president and co-star in thousands of Donald Trump headlines. And drumroll please, because here it is—the shake.
Solid grasps. A Putin point. A Trump arm pat. A normal handshake for two world leaders, and a gesture that wouldn't make headlines if not for... well, Trump brought this on himself.
According to the Washington Post, the video of the shake was released by the German government, and it's "unclear whether Trump realized that the images of the backstage meeting would be made public."
But Trump's hostage taking of Shinzō Abe's hand, his non-shake with Angela Merkel, and his hug with Narendra Modi have inevitably turned the benign Putin-shake seeming into a referendum on collusion. The collusion investigation is also a referendum on collusion, but that's still forthcoming.
Here's the initial armchair analysis streaming out of left-leaning Twitter accounts: Trump's lack of awkwardness with Putin signals an obvious familiarity and respect for the man.
And a pass for anyone to draw any wild conclusion they prefer.
Sure, why not! Trump's having fun anyway, so speculate away. Nothing can ruin this moment for him.