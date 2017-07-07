Advertising

In the midst of being investigated for his entanglements with Russia, President Donald Trump greeted President Vladimir Putin with a smile and a back rub.

Yes, the Trump-Putin handshake was as awkward as Donald's usual hand-to-hand combat with world leaders, but it was awkward for a completely different reason. Rather than go for his usual bravado-filled arm-tugging, Trump gracefully rubbed Putin and patted him on the back.

Here it is: The footage of the first Trump-Putin handshake. https://t.co/7wNZVQTC1q pic.twitter.com/xpS5PMut7W — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2017

It really was a love-fest. Trump said, "it's an honor to be with you," and nothing about that "hostile foreign power having run a successful campaign to undermine democracy all-the-while annexing Ukraine and killing journalists and gay people" stuff.

Trump: "Pres. Putin and I have been discussing various things and I think it's going very well...It's an honor to be with you." (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/exrQcofVmM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2017

Here's the hottest of the hot takes.

1.

Putin brought a dog w/ him when he met Angela Merkel since she's afraid of dogs. I guess he'll bring a STRONG WOMAN when he meets w/ Trump. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 7, 2017

2.

Donald Trump's getting ready for his 6 month job review with Putin pic.twitter.com/hvmZ0wF0CT — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) July 7, 2017

3.

Putin: Great to see you agai--

Trump: --no, we've never met...

Putin: lol k pic.twitter.com/mMi236soG4 — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 7, 2017

4.

Trump and Putin sitting in a tree H-A-C-K-I-N-G D-E-M-O-C-R-A-C-Y. #resist — Stephen Sipila (@StephenSipila) July 7, 2017

5.

Close up of Trump and Putin's first handshake. pic.twitter.com/TT1S8ocrmw — Warren Holstein (@WarrenHolstein) July 7, 2017

6.

Find someone who delicately and lovingly touches their hand to your back, like Trump does with Putin. pic.twitter.com/uBsvxExIMs — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) July 7, 2017

7.

Overheard at the Trump-Putin meeting. pic.twitter.com/wU2Eso83au — Romina Julian (@filinadiangirl) July 7, 2017

8.

yup this is how I hoped to spend 2017

nervously analyzing the president's body language with Vladimir Putin for clues to their relationship — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 7, 2017

9.

When exactly during the Trump / Putin meeting do the doors open to Gozer The Destructor? — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 7, 2017

10.

The President and Vladimir Putin both agreed that more must be done to avoid the electoral/popular vote split in 2020 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2017

11.

Putin: Tell me American secrets.



Trump: [whispers] "Bernie would've won" — Elizabeth (@Elizasoul80) July 7, 2017

12.

Exclusive first look of the Trump and Putin meeting: "I want the rest of Ukraine, Assad in power forever and ever, Citgo, what else?" pic.twitter.com/Edc8gX6zG2 — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) July 7, 2017

13.

BREAKING: Trump asks Putin to sign a picture of his Electoral College map — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 7, 2017

14.

You vs. the guy she tells you to worry about for the love of god he's a murderous dictator what's with the massage jesus fucking christ pic.twitter.com/uMmPLHodpt — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 7, 2017

15.

PUTIN: Your family line is strong, but your career line seems incredibly short. See, it breaks here... pic.twitter.com/ucDbLBcgCf — KLIMOVSKI (@KLIM0VSKI) July 7, 2017

16.

Russian intelligence service closely analyzes first Putin-Trump meeting. pic.twitter.com/YLaOQOQbKe — Orange Leader🤦‍♂️ (@OrangeLeaderUSA) July 7, 2017

17.

Putin: On your dating profile it said you're 185 pounds



Trump: Well, on yours it said you're 5' 10



[Curb Your Enthusiasm theme starts] — beth can't with this (@bourgeoisalien) July 7, 2017

18.

Find somebody that looks at you like Trump looks at Putin pic.twitter.com/dVFSXre5iC — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 7, 2017

19.

"Melania knows that you're on my 5-celebs-I'm-allowed-to-sleep-with list." pic.twitter.com/BLYloqRAwh — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) July 7, 2017

