In the midst of being investigated for his entanglements with Russia, President Donald Trump greeted President Vladimir Putin with a smile and a back rub.
Yes, the Trump-Putin handshake was as awkward as Donald's usual hand-to-hand combat with world leaders, but it was awkward for a completely different reason. Rather than go for his usual bravado-filled arm-tugging, Trump gracefully rubbed Putin and patted him on the back.
It really was a love-fest. Trump said, "it's an honor to be with you," and nothing about that "hostile foreign power having run a successful campaign to undermine democracy all-the-while annexing Ukraine and killing journalists and gay people" stuff.
Here's the hottest of the hot takes.
