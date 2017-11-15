Trump drank water like it was his first time and Twitter is drowning in jokes.

Today in a speech recapping his historic Asia trip in which he became the first U.S. president to side with an adversary over America's own intelligence community, President Donald Trump got thirsty.

Trump had to pull what has been known since 2013 as "The Marco Rubio"—stopping a speech to slurp down some water, though lacking Rubio's smooth technique.

Trump ripped Marco Rubio for stopping down during a speech and having some water.... well, the same thing happened today to him. pic.twitter.com/NuWb7UfFuB — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) November 15, 2017

This might come as a bit of a surprise to no one, but Trump is a little bit of a hypocrite. He made fun of Rubio's human need for water in 2016, in a really gross production that included juggling and pantomime.

He sprayed water into the audience like he was Shamu at Sea World.

More than a tweet, there's also a video of Trump mocking Rubio's SOTU water moment. pic.twitter.com/dkKyrOIUGO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 15, 2017

People also noticed the Fiji product placement...

that was fast pic.twitter.com/DxQiTqTj3Y — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 15, 2017