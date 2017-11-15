Trump drank water like it was his first time and Twitter is drowning in jokes.

Today in a speech recapping his historic Asia trip in which he became the first U.S. president to side with an adversary over America's own intelligence community, President Donald Trump got thirsty.
Trump had to pull what has been known since 2013 as "The Marco Rubio"—stopping a speech to slurp down some water, though lacking Rubio's smooth technique.
This might come as a bit of a surprise to no one, but Trump is a little bit of a hypocrite. He made fun of Rubio's human need for water in 2016, in a really gross production that included juggling and pantomime.
He sprayed water into the audience like he was Shamu at Sea World.
People also noticed the Fiji product placement...
....ironic in a speech about trade.
But today really was the day that Marco Rubio became president.
Rubio offered Trump his critique.
Non-Marco Rubio viewers were also critical of his form.
How many hands does it take an adult man to drink from a water bottle?
I guess it depends on the size of the hands.