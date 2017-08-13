Advertising

It has been an ugly couple of days in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Friday night, hundreds of tiki torch-wielding white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia's campus for a rally and clashed with counter-protesters. The violence continued on Saturday, and escalated to the point where a car was driven by a white supremacist into a crowd of anti-racism protesters. One woman was killed in the car crash. Two police officers also lost their lives in a helicopter crash related to the white supremacist rally, The Washington Post reports.

In a statement about the incident on Saturday, Donald Trump condemned violence and hatred "on many sides," but failed to explicitly condemn white supremacy.

Trump on #Charlottesville: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" pic.twitter.com/5gMe0Sv9mp — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 12, 2017

Of course, the president's failure to mention that white supremacy is bad sparked a widespread backlash. Citizens, including celebrities and politicians, took to social media to call him out on it.

#ManySides speech will be one of the worst responses to clear racism in the 21st century by a President — Brenden Sherrer (@b_sherrer) August 12, 2017

We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017

When terrorists abroad plow cars into crowds Trump condemns "radical Islam." But when it happens here, he talks of violence "on many sides." — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 12, 2017

"The people protesting the Nazis are just as bad as the Nazis." -- what President Donald J. Trump basically just said. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 12, 2017

After the outrage, an unnamed White House spokesperson provided an update to Trump's remarks on Saturday.

After @realDonaldTrump's "many sides" statement that didn't explicitly call out white supremacists, an unnamed WH spox added this today. pic.twitter.com/SsltzPAe2W — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) August 13, 2017

The new statement reads:

The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.

Translation: "Wait, you want us to say that the president doesn't approve of Nazis out loud? So people can hear it? Ugh, FINE."

At least they updated it?

