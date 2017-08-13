It has been an ugly couple of days in Charlottesville, Virginia.
On Friday night, hundreds of tiki torch-wielding white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia's campus for a rally and clashed with counter-protesters. The violence continued on Saturday, and escalated to the point where a car was driven by a white supremacist into a crowd of anti-racism protesters. One woman was killed in the car crash. Two police officers also lost their lives in a helicopter crash related to the white supremacist rally, The Washington Post reports.
In a statement about the incident on Saturday, Donald Trump condemned violence and hatred "on many sides," but failed to explicitly condemn white supremacy.
Of course, the president's failure to mention that white supremacy is bad sparked a widespread backlash. Citizens, including celebrities and politicians, took to social media to call him out on it.
After the outrage, an unnamed White House spokesperson provided an update to Trump's remarks on Saturday.
The new statement reads:
The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.
Translation: "Wait, you want us to say that the president doesn't approve of Nazis out loud? So people can hear it? Ugh, FINE."
At least they updated it?