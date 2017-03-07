Advertising

Early Tuesday morning, Donald Trump surprised a group of young students taking a tour of the White House. That honestly sounds terrifying for them.

But apparently the group of young Republicans from Georgia were super-excited to meet the President. They even screamed like tweens at a Justin Bieber concert.

@realDonaldTrump This group of young republicans from Georgia about to take a tour inside The White House!! They would love to see you! pic.twitter.com/QA46MxG8bs — Shelly Rockmore (@ShellyRockmore) March 7, 2017

You never know what surprises may await you on a @WhiteHouse tour! pic.twitter.com/VNLpoXRZs4 — Cliff Sims (@CSims45) March 7, 2017

It turns out, you really never do know what surprises may await you on a White House tour! Because when the President posed for a photo opp with his arms outstretched, he didn't realize there was someone behind him. Someone very important.

Trump just surprised visitors on a White House tour. Crowd loved it. Notice the wall behind him. pic.twitter.com/iogSRJGXJo — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 7, 2017

Correct, that is a painting of Hillary Clinton on the wall, looking as regal and presidential as ever. It's almost like a sign reminding us that she won the popular vote and, in an alternate reality*, might still be president.

*my dreams

Trump may not have noticed. But Twitter sure did.

Visitors: "Who's that guy standing in front of a portrait of the president?" pic.twitter.com/xjC7sAVLXM — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) March 7, 2017

Those you've known and lost still walk behind you pic.twitter.com/kyHuTzWk3w — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 7, 2017

Trump surprises visitors on a White House tour. The kids loved it. And Hillary Clinton smiled the entire time. pic.twitter.com/juRkpmzwBE — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 7, 2017

now is the time for this hillary painting to come to life and strike as his back's turned pic.twitter.com/2d905fnr73 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 7, 2017

If you look closely, you can see the eyes on the portrait moving.#Trumpcare #TuesdayMotivation https://t.co/K2FCRD3hQq — Mark Suleymanov (@TheMARKOut1) March 7, 2017

Don't look now, @realDonaldTrump, but I think Obama hid cameras in Hillary's eyeballs. https://t.co/ly7Qbw8AgY — Wes Platt (@WesPlattTweets) March 7, 2017

DON'T call attention to it! He'll have it replaced with a LIFE SIZE picture of HIMSELF (or Putin?). https://t.co/YkAj0BktFb — Barbara (@barmb17123) March 7, 2017

Oh wow. Good point. DON'T TELL TRUMP ABOUT THIS, GUYS.

