On Thursday, The Washington Post dug up the deleted tweets of a Donald Trump appointee, William C. Bradford, and they are—to say the least—controversial.

Bradford is the director of the Energy Department's Office of Indian Energy, charged with "assisting Native American and Alaska Native tribes and villages with energy development." In light of his unearthed, deleted Twitter account, Bradford apologized to The Post:

As a minority and member of the Jewish faith, I sincerely apologize for my disrespectful and offensive comments. These comments are inexcusable and I do not stand by them. Now, as a public servant, I hold myself to a higher standard, and I will work every day to better the lives of all Americans.

So... what did a Trump appointee say to warrant such a thorough mea culpa? Here you go.

See all his tweets over at The Washington Post.

