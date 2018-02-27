Trump woke up and tweeted 'WITCH HUNT.' The internet burned him at the stake.

For today's edition of executive time, President Donald Trump spent his morning live-tweeting Fox News, and to make it even sadder, he wasn't even watching live coverage.
Trump caught DVR'ed versions of days-old circlejerks seeking to improve his self-esteem by questioning the integrity of the Russia investigation.
All of Trump's anger and fear culminated in a terse tweet that might be an avant-garde masterpiece.
The President of the United States sees no need for context or explanations in his official decrees.
If Trump sees himself as a witch, well, Twitter then burned him at the stake.
It's clearly one of his favorite refrains.
The jury's still out on what Trump and co. think that "witch hunt" means.
One thing we know for certain: Trump seeing himself as the subject of a witch hunt is the closest he gets to empathizing with the female experience.