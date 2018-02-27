Trump woke up and tweeted 'WITCH HUNT.' The internet burned him at the stake.

For today's edition of executive time, President Donald Trump spent his morning live-tweeting Fox News, and to make it even sadder, he wasn't even watching live coverage.

Trump is spending his morning with his DVR and Fox News. The tweet about Turley is from Fox & Friends Sunday, while the tweet about Judge Nap is from last night.



Can’t wait til he gets to the Carter Page interview on Hannity. pic.twitter.com/L29Lp7SWf4 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 27, 2018

Trump caught DVR'ed versions of days-old circlejerks seeking to improve his self-esteem by questioning the integrity of the Russia investigation.

All of Trump's anger and fear culminated in a terse tweet that might be an avant-garde masterpiece.

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

giphy

The President of the United States sees no need for context or explanations in his official decrees.

If Trump sees himself as a witch, well, Twitter then burned him at the stake.

If 5 witches had pleaded guilty in Salem, that would have been a pretty fucking successful witch hunt https://t.co/NwGXCVnCK6 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 27, 2018