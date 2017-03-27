Advertising

On Sunday, Fox News, that reliable bastion of truth, tweeted that President Donald Trump spent the weekend working at the White House.

News Alert: @POTUS spending weekend working at the White House. pic.twitter.com/kAtZVQE2Mr — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2017

Which would be sort of impressive, for Donald Trump at least, except that according to several reports, the president actually spent at least part of the weekend playing golf.

Advertising

Because of course he did.

This is hilarious, because there are multiple reports thats not the case. https://t.co/JxulDuBqel — emu (@Hrd_a_rumr) March 27, 2017

Pool was told Trump was in meetings at Trump National this afternoon. This Instagram photo posted from the course says otherwise pic.twitter.com/WMudqofGmO — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 25, 2017

Of course, people on Twitter couldn't stop laughing at the Fox News tweet.

Guess you forgot about the "meeting" at trump golf course in VA. pic.twitter.com/xoh0FTul7B — GingerSpice (@GingerResists) March 26, 2017

Advertising

you spelled GOLFING wrong. pic.twitter.com/es0Jbp5mrK — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) March 26, 2017

Then why was he at his golf course in Virginia with cleats and golf gloves yet again? #FakeNewsAlert pic.twitter.com/IUIHxx5sUH — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 26, 2017

No he didn't. But if he did is that really news? https://t.co/Fu1Uh4DEpU — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 26, 2017

I find it simultaneously amusing, pathetic and telling that trump working is breaking news.And like everything else from Fox, it's a lie. https://t.co/OuUWJd5UGH — FemDem2021 (@FemDem2021) March 27, 2017

Advertising

wow he only golfed for some of the weekend instead of all weekend gee whiz — Lev Novak (@LevNovak) March 26, 2017

So much for Fox/Pravda spin that he spent the weekend "working." Honestly, I'm not sure what "work" is for Trump. Tweeting? https://t.co/21CxbzE9gC — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) March 27, 2017

You know, it's probably a good thing Donald Trump was playing golf instead of working this weekend. Best to keep him away from anything too important.

Advertising

Donald Trump's not even GOOD at golf. Can you imagine having the most important job in the world and flying away weekly to bowl an 80. — Kibblesmith ⚔️ (@kibblesmith) March 26, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.