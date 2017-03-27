On Sunday, Fox News, that reliable bastion of truth, tweeted that President Donald Trump spent the weekend working at the White House.
Which would be sort of impressive, for Donald Trump at least, except that according to several reports, the president actually spent at least part of the weekend playing golf.
Because of course he did.
Of course, people on Twitter couldn't stop laughing at the Fox News tweet.
You know, it's probably a good thing Donald Trump was playing golf instead of working this weekend. Best to keep him away from anything too important.