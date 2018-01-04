Doug Jones' gay son decimates Mike Pence with one look in 2018's greatest photo.

Doug Jones was finally sworn in on Wednesday by Mike Pence, making him Alabama's newest senator. And during the ceremony, Jones' openly gay son, Carson Jones, threw the shadiest shade that ever shaded onto the highly anti-gay Pence. The side-eye really is a work of art.

Photo of the decade: Doug Jones being sworn in, while his openly gay son QUIETLY DISINTEGRATES THE SOUL OF MIKE PENCE. pic.twitter.com/wTKHAZSrOx — Derek Milman (@DerekMilman) January 4, 2018

Pence has said that gay couples are indicative of "societal collapse," and he also opposed a law protecting LGBTQ+ people from being discriminated against in the workplace.

ONLY THING THAT WOULD'VE MADE THIS BETTER IS IF HIS SON WINKED AT PENCE:



Mike Pence Swears In Doug Jones as Gay Son Looks On | https://t.co/kFUe6eczeq https://t.co/JLsjveSdm8 — josh tavlin (@anotherjoshua) January 4, 2018

Last month, Carson Jones confirmed his sexual orientation in an interview with The Advocate after the election in which his father, a Democrat, beat Republican alleged child molester Roy Moore. Carson Jones told The Advocate he was "thrilled" with his dad's win, adding, “We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many people that made this happen. Alabama made a really big statement that unity wins out. I couldn’t be prouder of him or my home state!”