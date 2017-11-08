These big election wins from last night were the ultimate karmic justice.

Election night 2017 was a good one for Democrats, for once. A "blue wave" rolled through Virginia, New Jersey, and local races throughout the country. The sweetest victories weren't only the ones that stuck it to Trump at the ballot box, but also these lesser-known ones that got personal.

1. Danica Roem defeats "bathroom bill" bigot to become the nation's first openly trans lawmaker.

On Tuesday night, Roem defeated Delegate Robert G. Marshall, a 73-year-old man who prided in calling himself "Virginia's chief homophobe" and fought against LGBT rights for 13 terms in the state's House of Delegates.

Marshall was such a dick throughout the campaign that he referred to Roem in male pronouns, and refused to debate her. His campaign focused on her transgender identity, and lost.

Classier than all of us, after she won, Roem refused to speak ill of Marshall.

"I don't attack my constituents. Bob is my constituent now," she said.

2. Ashley Bennett, angered by a politician's sexist joke, took his seat.

Read this story and you will LOVE that Ashley Bennett won her election tonight. https://t.co/aeN0c1ANCD — Heidi Li Feldman (@HeidiLiFeldman) November 8, 2017

After a New Jersey Republican John Carman shared a gross meme on Facebook about the Women's March in January, Democrat Ashley Bennett decided to get the ultimate revenge.