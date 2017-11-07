People are hilariously showing how much they’ve changed since the last election day.

As much as your brain may try suppress the memory like it did for childbirth, your recollection of the bright-eyed hopefulness of Election Day 2016 is as raw as the wound.

The year in between Election Day 2016 and Election Day 2017 has either gotten people depressed, ready to fight, or both.

Either way, it's the meme of the day.

1.

Me on Election Day 2016 vs. Me on Election Day 2017 pic.twitter.com/hvO4KV8nCe — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) November 7, 2017

2.

Me on election day in 2016 v. Me on election day in 2017 pic.twitter.com/VhEJD7468n — lyz lenz (@lyzl) November 7, 2017

3.

Me on Election Day 2016 v me on Election Day 2017 pic.twitter.com/pNBBOP9m07 — Melinda (@melwedde) November 7, 2017

4.