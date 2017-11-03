Elizabeth Warren hits back at Trump's latest racial slur with an ominous warning.

Donald Trump woke up on Friday morning and decided to stoke conspiracy theories and throw around racial slurs. You know, the usual.

As the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller close in on his inner circle, Trump demonstrated his respect for the Justice Department and the Constitution's Separations of Powers principle and beg the FBI to investigate his political enemies.

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

As you may recall, Pocahontas is Trump's clever ass nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren, in reference to her self-proclaimed Native American background.

giphy

Senator Elizabeth Warren hit back.

I understand your desperation to change the subject, @realDonaldTrump. Your campaign mgr was just indicted for conspiracy against the US. https://t.co/Bazcx4IbX2 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017

You might think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won’t stop Mueller's investigation or keep your people out of jail. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017