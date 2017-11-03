Elizabeth Warren hits back at Trump's latest racial slur with an ominous warning.

Donald Trump woke up on Friday morning and decided to stoke conspiracy theories and throw around racial slurs. You know, the usual.
As the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller close in on his inner circle, Trump demonstrated his respect for the Justice Department and the Constitution's Separations of Powers principle and beg the FBI to investigate his political enemies.
As you may recall, Pocahontas is Trump's clever ass nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren, in reference to her self-proclaimed Native American background.
Senator Elizabeth Warren hit back.
Nevertheless, she persisted.
No matter how hard Trump may try, the United States is not a dictatorship. And Robert Mueller knows how to sift through the Twitter noise.
Brace yourself, Donald. Mueller is coming.