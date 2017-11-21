Here's the Elizabeth Warren version of 'Mean Tweets.' There's only one.

We all love watching celebrities clap back in real time against the mean tweets leveled at them by anonymous trolls. It's one of the internet's favorite things and one of Jimmy Kimmel's most popular bits. It holds our fragile society together. Stephen Colbert is a different type of late night host.
When Elizabeth Warren came by his show Monday night, Colbert stole Jimmy Kimmel's segment. Except there was only one mean tweet, and it was from the president. Elizabeth Warren still handled it like she would any anonymous troll.
Here's the doozy from 45:
And here's Warren's response:
Donald Trump thinks if he's gonna start every one of these tweets to me with some kind of racist slur here, that he's gonna shut me up. It didn't work in the past, it's not gonna work in the future. Give it up.
The crowd gave it up.
As my colleague Orli Matlow wrote back in November, "Pocahontas is Trump's clever ass nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren, in reference to her self-proclaimed Native American background." Other Trump nicknames, each more clever than the last, include: Lil, Lyin', Crooked, Short, Fat, and My Friend. Unclear if that's supposed to be an insult or not.
This is Warren's second response to the Trump tweet, which she also eviscerated in real time back in early November.
Don't you love mean tweets?