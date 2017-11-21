Here's the Elizabeth Warren version of 'Mean Tweets.' There's only one.

We all love watching celebrities clap back in real time against the mean tweets leveled at them by anonymous trolls. It's one of the internet's favorite things and one of Jimmy Kimmel's most popular bits. It holds our fragile society together. Stephen Colbert is a different type of late night host.

Elizabeth Warren: "Donald Trump thinks if he's going to start every one of these tweets to me with some kind of racist slur here that he's going to shut me up. It didn't work in the past, it's not going to work in the future." pic.twitter.com/QZyjgNq5UJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2017

When Elizabeth Warren came by his show Monday night, Colbert stole Jimmy Kimmel's segment. Except there was only one mean tweet, and it was from the president. Elizabeth Warren still handled it like she would any anonymous troll.

Here's the doozy from 45:

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

And here's Warren's response: