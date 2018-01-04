Ellen expertly ridicules Eric Trump's accusation that she's part of a government conspiracy.

On Wednesday, we reported that Eric Trump tweeted about comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres being part of the "Deep State" (she is not). DeGeneres addressed Trump's accusation on her show, saying that she didn't even know what the "deep state" is.
DeGeneres tweeted a video of the part of her daytime show where she discussed the situation, writing, "I woke up to discover I was part of a government conspiracy called #DeepState. Here's what I have to say about it."
DeGeneres started out by saying, "I don't pay attention to politics, but unfortunately politics pays attention to me." She then claimed not to know which of Donald Trump's sons Eric was, asking, "Was he the one who killed the elephant or the cheetah?," referring to the siblings' hunting trophy pictures.
She went on to say that the idea of her being part of a government conspiracy "is just the craziest thing I’ve seen all week, because I saw that movie with the lady having sex with the fish and still this beats that."
She called the accusation "ridiculous," explaining that while she's "honored" that Eric Trump thinks she's "powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy," she really doesn't have the time for it.
DeGeneres joked, “I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. I’ve got on Wednesday, Beyoncé and I host an illuminati brunch, and then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby."
So why does Twitter want Eric Trump to follow her? According to DeGeneres, "It could be a conspiracy, or it could be because your sister, Ivanka, follows me on Twitter, and your sister, Tiffany, follows me on Twitter."
DeGeneres suggested that Eric Trump follow her on Twitter, too, because she posts "a lot of cute videos." And who doesn't need a little more cute in their life, right? Although in the case of Trump, there's the worry that he might try to hunt and kill whatever cute thing DeGeneres posts.