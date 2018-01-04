Ellen expertly ridicules Eric Trump's accusation that she's part of a government conspiracy.

On Wednesday, we reported that Eric Trump tweeted about comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres being part of the "Deep State" (she is not). DeGeneres addressed Trump's accusation on her show, saying that she didn't even know what the "deep state" is.

I woke up to discover I was part of a government conspiracy called #DeepState. Here’s what I have to say about it. pic.twitter.com/YbyrUgxA4T — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2018

DeGeneres tweeted a video of the part of her daytime show where she discussed the situation, writing, "I woke up to discover I was part of a government conspiracy called #DeepState. Here's what I have to say about it."

DeGeneres started out by saying, "I don't pay attention to politics, but unfortunately politics pays attention to me." She then claimed not to know which of Donald Trump's sons Eric was, asking, "Was he the one who killed the elephant or the cheetah?," referring to the siblings' hunting trophy pictures.

She went on to say that the idea of her being part of a government conspiracy "is just the craziest thing I’ve seen all week, because I saw that movie with the lady having sex with the fish and still this beats that."