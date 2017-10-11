Advertising

Tuesday night on the BET Awards, Eminem debuted a new anthem for #TheResistance (if you can sing fast enough), a better takedown of Donald Trump than any op-ed. Called "The Storm," Eminem freestyled off on pending nuclear war, Trump's golf trips, disrespecting John McCain, flawlessly rhymed "Bannon" with "Klansmen" and told his Trump-supporting fans to "f*ck off."

Humorist Jesse McLaren (of "Sean Spicer wearing a green tie on TV" fame) found one way to make Eminem's video even better: mashing it up with All the President's Men and casting him as Deep Throat.

Advertising

Trust me, it makes sense.

The 2017 "All The President's Men" remake is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nXRluD66h1 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 11, 2017

Get ready for the All The President's Men reboot, which features hours of young reporters getting bombshell scoops and the Republican congress still failing to do anything about them.

Woodward hearing about the Pee Tape™. giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.