The leaders of the world's leading economies, the G7, are meeting in Sicily to talk leading economy stuff, and the internet is celebrating the blossoming political bromance between Handsome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Handsome French President Emmanuel Macron.

L'amitié franco-canadienne a un nouveau visage. @JustinTrudeau, à nous de relever les défis de notre génération ! #G7Taormina pic.twitter.com/8EdQopviov — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 26, 2017

The two went for a stroll around the coastal Sicilian city, and discussed what we imagine was French poetry in French, giving birth to all sorts of memes.

The romantic backdrop of Sicily came straight from your dream journal.

Justin Trudeau looks like The Bachelor and Macron has just stolen him away for a second. pic.twitter.com/tXLdSrD02j — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) May 26, 2017

Let's get an UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN reboot with Trudeau and Macron asap thx pic.twitter.com/p4se5jfHDR — Slade Sohmer (@Slade) May 26, 2017

Très romantique!

Apparently Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron flew to Sicily for their wedding photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/7trjOsXlfi — tessa (@sherlockify) May 26, 2017

Not even Emmanuel Macron can stop himself from gazing adoringly at Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/GB9Jd10gG7 — Oonagh (@Okeating) May 26, 2017

can't believe Justin has proposed already pic.twitter.com/r1kovkdeV5 — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 26, 2017

People were getting Game of Thrones vibes with Sicily sure looking a lot like King's Landing.

As the world burns, at least we have these two handsomes to swoon over.

Sitting down with @EmmanuelMacron for the first time, talking jobs, security & climate – looking forward to more conversations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/8ih8iEZ4aw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2017

We, too, are looking forward to more conversations, my friend.

