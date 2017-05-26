The leaders of the world's leading economies, the G7, are meeting in Sicily to talk leading economy stuff, and the internet is celebrating the blossoming political bromance between Handsome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Handsome French President Emmanuel Macron.
The two went for a stroll around the coastal Sicilian city, and discussed what we imagine was French poetry in French, giving birth to all sorts of memes.
The romantic backdrop of Sicily came straight from your dream journal.
Très romantique!
People were getting Game of Thrones vibes with Sicily sure looking a lot like King's Landing.
As the world burns, at least we have these two handsomes to swoon over.
We, too, are looking forward to more conversations, my friend.