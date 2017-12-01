Photos of hundreds of empty seats at Trump's X-mas tree ceremony are lighting up Twitter.

'Tis the season to be petty, fa la la la la la la la la! Yesterday was Donald Trump's first annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. And maybe Donald Trump was naughty this year and Santa found out and is punishing him? Cannot confirm or deny. But it looks like not a lot of people showed up to his Christmas tree party.
At least, according to this pic circulating on Twitter, the event was quite lightly attended.
"The National Tree Lighting ceremony was beautiful this evening," wrote ABC7 reporter Steve Rudin. "But hard not to notice the empty seats."
As this guy pointed out, this sparse attendance wasn't due to inclement weather:
Trump is notoriously sensitive about the size of his crowds (so much so that his supporters photoshopped fake crowd pics). So Twitter is lighting up with joy, and jokes, at the sight of such a teeny tiny, itty bitty, little, bitty, very small crowd.
And as some pointed out, it has been much, much better attended in the past....
The only thing Trump hates more than jokes about his crowds is being outshined by Obama. So, naturally, Twitter decided to compare the size of the crowd at Trump's X-Mas tree lighting ceremony to the size of the crowd at Obama's.
And, well, these photos pretty much speak for themselves:
And someone even compared Trump's X-mas tree crowd to his famously small inauguration day crowd.
Shots. Fired.
OUCH. NO ONE TELL TRUMP*.
*someone please tell him immediately