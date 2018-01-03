Eric Trump tweeted a government conspiracy about Ellen DeGeneres. Welcome to 2018.

New year, same ol' Eric Trump.

On Tuesday, President Trump's second-eldest son tweeted a bizarre political conspiracy about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and...Ellen DeGeneres?

giphy

In the tweet, Eric Trump included a screenshot of who Twitter suggests him to follow. Included is former president Barack Obama, former candidate Hillary Clinton, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Alongside the screen grab, he wrote "Shocking... once again, here are the @Twitter "suggestions" of who I should follow. #DeepState."

"Deep state" is a fringe conspiracy theory turned mainstream after being pushed repeatedly by Donald Trump. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, "Deep State" refers to "a body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy."

So basically, the conspiracy says that certain government officials are pulling strings behind the curtains of our "democracy," but wouldn't that mean that President Trump wouldn't even have been elected in the first place?