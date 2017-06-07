Advertising

On Tuesday night, Fox News man Sean Hannity hosted his buddy Eric Trump. And Donald Trump's third child came out swinging at critics.

Here were the first words out of his mouth:

"I've never seen hatred like this and to me they're not even people."

Many, many have criticized Donald Trump and his family. They were completely shocked to learn they weren't, in fact, people:

1.

coming from a man who's half alien, half hair gel https://t.co/ZAJ3au1UPd — Mamoudou N'Diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) June 7, 2017

2.

Your father's approval rating is 38% @EricTrump. That means the majority of Americans are "not even people"?!? https://t.co/jET9S81dpE — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 7, 2017

3.

Apparently Eric Trump believes I'm "not even people". So at least my worry that his dad would put me into soylent green is unfounded. — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) June 7, 2017

4.

Eric Trump says Dems are not even people. I'm pretty sure I am a person who sacrificed and served this country so you can say stupid shit. — Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) June 7, 2017

5.

David Duke says Jews aren't white. Eric Trump says Democrats aren't people. So I guess today begins my new life as a purple dragon. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 7, 2017

6.

"Hi, I'm Eric Trump. I stole money from kids with cancer and look like a fish monster, but the important thing is Dems aren't even people." — beth can't with this (@bourgeoisalien) June 7, 2017

7.

Dear Eric Trump,



Democrats are people. But spoiled rich kids who use a charity for children to launder money? Debatable.



Yours,

Americans pic.twitter.com/PKqvfWyxIs — O General My General (@rideatdawn) June 7, 2017

8.

Eric Trump calling 65 million democrats not human isn't news, him funneling money raised for a charity for kids w/ cancer into his pocket is — Simar (@sahluwal) June 7, 2017

9.

The man who takes money from children with cancer & uses it to play golf says Democrats aren't people?



Eric Trump is a person



A shitty one — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 7, 2017

10.

Eric Trump looks like he prounces it, "Hoo-mans." — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 7, 2017

11.

By the transitive law, Eric Trump doesn't think Democrats are even corporations. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 7, 2017

12.

Dear Eric Trump: You figured out our secret! We are not people. We are from Krypton (it's not Russian), sent to destroy the evil empire. https://t.co/iCyFD68Au0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 7, 2017

13.

I know this doesn't make sense but Eric Trump looks like a vampire who's been forced to live on only blood from butts — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) June 7, 2017

14.

I don't care about Eric Trump almost as much Donald Trump doesn't care about Eric Trump. — Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) June 7, 2017

15.

When Eric Trump says "They're not even people," run. pic.twitter.com/myneaWpNni — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 7, 2017

In case you're out of the Trump-loop, or you're not a person so you didn't read the internet on Monday, a Forbes report recently exposed how some of the money from Eric Trump's charity golf event over the years has ended up back in Donald Trump's businesses.

You can read that report, here, if you're not a person.

It's also worth noting the rest of the interview with Hannity, in which Eric Trump called Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez a "total whackjob" and then complimented Sean Hannity for not being "a child when it comes to calling people names."

If you're not a person, right now you might consider noting Eric Trump's initials: E.T. Know who wasn't a person?

