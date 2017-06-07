On Tuesday night, Fox News man Sean Hannity hosted his buddy Eric Trump. And Donald Trump's third child came out swinging at critics.
Here were the first words out of his mouth:
"I've never seen hatred like this and to me they're not even people."
Many, many have criticized Donald Trump and his family. They were completely shocked to learn they weren't, in fact, people:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
In case you're out of the Trump-loop, or you're not a person so you didn't read the internet on Monday, a Forbes report recently exposed how some of the money from Eric Trump's charity golf event over the years has ended up back in Donald Trump's businesses.
You can read that report, here, if you're not a person.
It's also worth noting the rest of the interview with Hannity, in which Eric Trump called Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez a "total whackjob" and then complimented Sean Hannity for not being "a child when it comes to calling people names."
If you're not a person, right now you might consider noting Eric Trump's initials: E.T. Know who wasn't a person?