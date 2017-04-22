Ammar Campa-Najjar, a 28-year-old of Latino and Arab heritage who previously worked for Obama's 2012 campaign and as a community activist, is running for Congress in 2018. He hopes to change the narrative in California's District 50, where Hillary Clinton didn't see much support in 2016 and a Republican incumbent has held the House seat since 2009.
Oh, and here's what he looks like.
Wowza. As you might expect, his views, platform, and campaign style quickly took a backseat to an absolute deluge of Twitter thirst. Apparently, a vote is not all Campa-Najjar can get.
Campa-Najjar apparently faces a bruising battle ahead—he's the fifth Democrat to throw his hat into this particular ring—so any edge should help. Maybe he should set up a combination Voter Registration/Kissing Booth?