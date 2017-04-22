Advertising

Ammar Campa-Najjar, a 28-year-old of Latino and Arab heritage who previously worked for Obama's 2012 campaign and as a community activist, is running for Congress in 2018. He hopes to change the narrative in California's District 50, where Hillary Clinton didn't see much support in 2016 and a Republican incumbent has held the House seat since 2009.

Oh, and here's what he looks like.

A young Latino Arab American throws his hat in the Congressional ring @ACampaNajjar https://t.co/HDy9DwPC4Y via @nbcnews pic.twitter.com/8i9FKK1Hs3 — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) April 21, 2017

Wowza. As you might expect, his views, platform, and campaign style quickly took a backseat to an absolute deluge of Twitter thirst. Apparently, a vote is not all Campa-Najjar can get.

I am feeling...very...politically motivated — Maddie (@neuroticalme) April 21, 2017

Get it 🇲🇽 — Moreno (@Moreno) April 21, 2017

I need him. — Randa Jarrar (@randajarrar) April 21, 2017

On my way to the polls pic.twitter.com/pAkkM347zj — SourceAshley (@WrecklessLove) April 21, 2017

Politics just got a lot more interesting... pic.twitter.com/H4ZJyZuohp — Aubrey (@AubreyJane601) April 22, 2017

Anyone else thought this was a Jonas brother, cousin or something Jonas in general? — Sharnya/Shʋniya (@Tileiya) April 21, 2017

Riiiiight Jesus H Christ, I will personally knit hats for all Latino-Arab babies so y'all make more like this. — Nonny Wrote (@nonnygoats) April 22, 2017

Oh my goddamn 😍 — Bill (@semanticpoetry) April 22, 2017

Vote early & often. 😍 — Soccer Jude (@soccer_jude) April 21, 2017

- sharpens his slash fiction pencil - — Scott King (@scottrking) April 22, 2017

My friend @ACampaNajjar is running against Duncan Hunter and all of a sudden my gay friends are obsessed with flipping CA's 50th district. pic.twitter.com/rJMguFksLK — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 21, 2017

Campa-Najjar apparently faces a bruising battle ahead—he's the fifth Democrat to throw his hat into this particular ring—so any edge should help. Maybe he should set up a combination Voter Registration/Kissing Booth?

Thank you everyone for the support! There's a real hunger for change in the 50th district. Please support today https://t.co/k5HAcb2HCR — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) April 22, 2017

