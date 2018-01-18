Trump’s “Fake News Awards” were somehow an even bigger clusterf*ck than expected.

On Wednesday, President Trump finally announced the winners of his highly-anticipated 'Fake News Awards'– mock accolades given to news outlets that, in the president's opinion, represent the most inaccurate news sources.
The results were published to the GOP website, which crashed after seeing record-breaking amounts of traffic. Oops!
The winners of the 'Fake News Awards' were, unsurprisingly, the very same news outlets Trump often complains about on Twitter.
Congrats to all the big winners (losers?). They are as follows:
11. The Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia. Although President Trump insists there is no collusion, he is still under investigation from Special counsel Robert S. Mueller.
10. The New York Times for claiming on their front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.
9. CNN for reporting that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.
8. Newsweek (good for you, Newsweek!), for reporting that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.
Okay, that one is just petty.
7. CNN for their retracted story on Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian. The three reporters who ran this story were eventually fired from CNN.
6. CNN wins again (they are sweeping!) for this "FALSELY edited a video" that "made it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister."
Yes, really.
Trump claims that he was simply following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's lead by dumping his box out into the water.
5. The Washington Post, for "reporting" that Trump's rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty.
This was a tweet, and not an actual news story. The author of the tweet quickly corrected themselves and later apologized for the mistake.
4. Time Magazine for reporting that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office. This news was not reported on by Time, but another viral tweet.
3. CNN for reporting that then-candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. It turns out that the documents in question were publicly available. CNN later published a correction.
2. ABC News' Brian Ross for his inaccurate timeline while reporting on Trump and Russia. Ross was suspended for the "serious mistake."
1. The New York Times’ columnist Paul Krugman, an opinion writer who predicted that President Trump would be bad for the economy. He actually retracted the prediction just three days after it ran, but it was too late. He had already made Trump's list.
Yes, the President of the United States published his own personal "burn book" on the internet. Missing from the list are the outlets that tend look at Trump favorably, like Fox News and Breitbart News.
The "Fake News Awards" were also a hit on Twitter, with folks either agreeing with the President, commenting on the list, or just straight-out mocking the whole thing:
Comedian and writer Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) even created a bunch of GIF's to show what the "Fake News Awards" (or the "Fakeys," as she calls them) would look like if they were an actual awards show:
"The Fake News Awards went pretty much as expected for the first three hours or so— there were a few big political statements, not a single tear was shed during the In Memoriam and a couple of memes were born," Connor writes on Twitter.
Of course, there are plenty of red carpet pics.
Who are you wearing, Sarah!?
There would be a giant, Republican group selfie:
A few special guest appearances:
Emotional moments as the awards are given out:
Some of those awkward moments that just don't land with the audience:
And of course, an "In Memoriam."
And in the end, the biggest award of the night would go to...
Hey, with the success of the actual "Fake News Awards," don't be surprised if President Trump orders an full-fledged, televised award show next year.
Stranger things have certainly happened.