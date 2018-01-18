Trump’s “Fake News Awards” were somehow an even bigger clusterf*ck than expected.

9. CNN for reporting that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation. 8. Newsweek (good for you, Newsweek!), for reporting that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand. giphy Okay, that one is just petty. 7. CNN for their retracted story on Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian. The three reporters who ran this story were eventually fired from CNN.

6. CNN wins again (they are sweeping!) for this "FALSELY edited a video" that "made it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister." Yes, really. Trump claims that he was simply following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's lead by dumping his box out into the water. 5. The Washington Post, for "reporting" that Trump's rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty.

This was a tweet, and not an actual news story. The author of the tweet quickly corrected themselves and later apologized for the mistake. 4. Time Magazine for reporting that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office. This news was not reported on by Time, but another viral tweet. Correction: The MLK bust is still in the Oval Office. It was obscured by an agent and door. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 21, 2017 3. CNN for reporting that then-candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. It turns out that the documents in question were publicly available. CNN later published a correction.

2. ABC News' Brian Ross for his inaccurate timeline while reporting on Trump and Russia. Ross was suspended for the "serious mistake." 1. The New York Times’ columnist Paul Krugman, an opinion writer who predicted that President Trump would be bad for the economy. He actually retracted the prediction just three days after it ran, but it was too late. He had already made Trump's list. Yes, the President of the United States published his own personal "burn book" on the internet. Missing from the list are the outlets that tend look at Trump favorably, like Fox News and Breitbart News.

The "Fake News Awards" were also a hit on Twitter, with folks either agreeing with the President, commenting on the list, or just straight-out mocking the whole thing: hanging with james woods and jon voight at the fake news awards after party — andy levy (@andylevy) January 18, 2018 Trump and the RNC focused on rolling out Fake News Awards instead of negotiating to avoid a shutdown.



Very cool, very presidential. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 18, 2018 With a couple of exceptions, the list might as well be called "Grudges Trump has Been Carrying all Year that Everyone Else has Forgotten"



"2017 Fake News Awards" — Kris (@_Froggyluv) January 18, 2018

And the #FakeNews awards go t... correction, the #FakePresident Award goes to #Trump. Over 2,000 documented proven lies in his first year. #FakeNewsAwards — sheconley (@sheconley) January 18, 2018 WE WERE ROBBED! https://t.co/JdKLUZ5aIp #FakeNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/HOd2ER7CaO — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 18, 2018 Can’t handle how embarassing this Fake News Awards list is. It’s the definition of a snowflake nitpicking minor errors while 99% of Trump’s statements are flat out lies.



I mean, holy sh*t, “Trump dumps box of fish food” is one of his top ten “fake news” topics.



So embarassing. — handsome mustache boy (@jules_su) January 18, 2018 Comedian and writer Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) even created a bunch of GIF's to show what the "Fake News Awards" (or the "Fakeys," as she calls them) would look like if they were an actual awards show:

"The Fake News Awards went pretty much as expected for the first three hours or so— there were a few big political statements, not a single tear was shed during the In Memoriam and a couple of memes were born," Connor writes on Twitter. Of course, there are plenty of red carpet pics. Who are you wearing, Sarah!? Marie Connor and Sarah Sanders have arrived on the #FakeNewsAwards red carpet. (photo credit: @emosewAcaMdaR) pic.twitter.com/GM1CiFJmGk — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 17, 2018

There would be a giant, Republican group selfie: The A-List #FakeNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/xAhdcNHM3m — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 17, 2018 A few special guest appearances: After finding someone to cover his shift at Subway, Scott Baio arrives at the #FakeNewsAwards just in time to rock out to musical guest 3 Doors Down pic.twitter.com/XtufdwHxtj — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 18, 2018 Emotional moments as the awards are given out: BREAKING: Sean Hannity wins the Susan B. Anthony Award! Over the past year, Hannity showed America that Fox News is not sexist by dedicating every episode to talking about her emails instead of his emails. #FakeNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/aB7FV4bkUO — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 18, 2018

BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway wins Best Use of Alternative Facts at #FakeNewsAwards. Dedicates award to the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre. pic.twitter.com/je27M75ItA — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 17, 2018 Some of those awkward moments that just don't land with the audience: Talk about a cringeworthy moment! Anthony Scaramucci, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Sean Spicer doing an interpretive dance of the press secretary pivoting away from every question they are asked by the White House press corp. #FakeNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/nPIkMDe8b8 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 18, 2018 And of course, an "In Memoriam." Not a single tear was shed during this year's In Memoriam segment. #FakeNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/L7K3uCs2me — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 18, 2018

And in the end, the biggest award of the night would go to... BREAKING: And the Winner of the Fakest Fake News Award - the top prize - goes to….Donald J Trump! #FakeNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/6E8oBwZjOm — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 18, 2018 Hey, with the success of the actual "Fake News Awards," don't be surprised if President Trump orders an full-fledged, televised award show next year. Stranger things have certainly happened. giphy