WATCH: Audience member starts 'lock him up' chant during animatronic Trump's speech.

Who didn't see this one coming?

The new Donald Trump animatronic has only been on display for a week in the "Hall of Presidents" attraction at Disney World, but according to Theme Park University, a fight already has broken out over the robo-president.

Wow, that took 6 days longer than we thought it would.

In this video uploaded to YouTube on December 27th, you can hear an audience member chant "lock him up!" during Trump's speech. Other audience members start arguing with the protester, one even pointing out that this particular Trump is not even real, and things escalate from there. The Disney cast member in the theater tries to step in, but is drowned out by the yelling.

It's all...really dumb.

Happiest place on Earth, right?

The video cuts out just as the arguing gets intense, so we do not know if this fight ever came to blows, but it certainly sounds hostile in there.

YouTube

It is unclear what the protester hoped to accomplish by demanding an animatronic be locked up...especially because we can only assume he knew he would be seeing an avatar of the president when he willingly walked into something called "The Hall of Presidents."