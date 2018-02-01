'Fire and Fury' author kicked off MSNBC after denying he started a Trump affair rumor.

On with Bill Maher last week, author of the super-headline-making Trump tell-all Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff, said he was "absolutely sure" that Trump's having an affair. He just couldn't come right out and say with whom.

But, he went on:

"When you hit that paragraph" in his book... "you're gonna say, 'Bingo.'"

The internet quickly pointed to a passage in Fire and Fury that mentioned "the president had been spending a notable amount of private time with [Nikki] Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future."

Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, immediately called the rumors "disgusting" and "highly offensive."

Which leads us straight to Michael Wolff's Thursday morning appearance on Morning Joe with Mike Brzensiski.

As talk turned to the Nikki Haley rumor, Wolff denied indicating the ambassador was having an affair with Trump.

"First thing, I didn't go after her," said Wolff. "And secondly, what I meant was I found it puzzling that she would deny something she was not accused of."