In his interview Wednesday night with The New York Times, President Donald Trump addressed the previously undisclosed second conversation he had with Vladimir Putin. Trump basically said that he went over to talk to Putin because he felt lonely next to the First Lady of Japan:

Curious about the president's gratuitous shade thrown at Mrs. Abe, journalist Sam Thielman looked into Akie Abe's credentials and...she knows how to say "hello." And at least hundreds of other English words. Watch her give a keynote address on climate change.

Akie Abe is an accomplished former ad executive (and radio DJ!) who speaks way better English than Trump does.

"Look, I'm just going to pretend I don't speak English."

"You worked at the world's largest ad agency."

"I don't care" — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) July 20, 2017

Twitter applauds this new icon.

She bet that Trump would be uninformed and quick to jump to stereotypes.



SHE WAS RIGHT ON THE MONEY. — Nicey Chappe (@NiceyChappe) July 20, 2017

And it is curious about how Trump came to this conclusion about Abe. Did he not even Google his seatmate?

It's also possible that Trump is so racist and lazy he just assumed she didn't speak English, but the first explanation makes me happier — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 20, 2017

Akie one-upped her husband's infamous eye roll. Giphy

If only all of us could use this excuse not to deal with Trump. For now, my plan is to pull a James Comey and hide in the curtains.

