Advertising

In his interview Wednesday night with The New York Times, President Donald Trump addressed the previously undisclosed second conversation he had with Vladimir Putin. Trump basically said that he went over to talk to Putin because he felt lonely next to the First Lady of Japan:

The New York Times

Curious about the president's gratuitous shade thrown at Mrs. Abe, journalist Sam Thielman looked into Akie Abe's credentials and...she knows how to say "hello." And at least hundreds of other English words. Watch her give a keynote address on climate change.

Advertising

Akie Abe is an accomplished former ad executive (and radio DJ!) who speaks way better English than Trump does.

Twitter applauds this new icon.

Advertising

And it is curious about how Trump came to this conclusion about Abe. Did he not even Google his seatmate?

Akie one-upped her husband's infamous eye roll.
Akie one-upped her husband's infamous eye roll.
Giphy
Advertising

If only all of us could use this excuse not to deal with Trump. For now, my plan is to pull a James Comey and hide in the curtains.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.