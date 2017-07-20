In his interview Wednesday night with The New York Times, President Donald Trump addressed the previously undisclosed second conversation he had with Vladimir Putin. Trump basically said that he went over to talk to Putin because he felt lonely next to the First Lady of Japan:
Curious about the president's gratuitous shade thrown at Mrs. Abe, journalist Sam Thielman looked into Akie Abe's credentials and...she knows how to say "hello." And at least hundreds of other English words. Watch her give a keynote address on climate change.
Akie Abe is an accomplished former ad executive (and radio DJ!) who speaks way better English than Trump does.
Twitter applauds this new icon.
Iconic... pic.twitter.com/TE8En2OrsK— Jessica Davis (@JessDavis1308) July 20, 2017
A visionary pic.twitter.com/hrnDvFkVId— Divinity Matovu (@divinitymatovu) July 20, 2017
She bet that Trump would be uninformed and quick to jump to stereotypes.— Nicey Chappe (@NiceyChappe) July 20, 2017
SHE WAS RIGHT ON THE MONEY.
And it is curious about how Trump came to this conclusion about Abe. Did he not even Google his seatmate?
If only all of us could use this excuse not to deal with Trump. For now, my plan is to pull a James Comey and hide in the curtains.