Are you looking to shock and horrify that special someone in your life and you also happen to be very rich? Look no further than Ebay, where people are bidding thousands of dollars on "hyperflesh" silicone masks molded after some of the scariest people in the world: Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump.

Warning: these masks are scary and disturbing. Not as scary and disturbing as the real people they represent, but close.

The perfect party mask if you never want to be invited to another party. Ebay

Stop cat callers in their tracks, every time!

But before you get too excited, unfortunately this hyper-realistic creation probably exceeds your mask budget. Right now, the bidding for Putin is up to $2,250.

And bidding for the Trump mask is nearly twice that much, at $4,500. Why? Because 'Murica! Or maybe because it comes with a built-in crown:

The perfect gift for when you want to leave lasting emotional scars! Ebay

Scare your children into doing their homework and possibly running away from home!

And since all good things come in three, there's a Kim Jong Un mask as well. Complete with Disney mouse ears.

Smile! The whole world is terrified of you! Ebay

The horrifyingly spot-on creations are the work of Denver-based artist Landon Meier, and his company Hyperflesh. So why did he pick these three leaders? "I think they’re all kinda likeminded people," he told BuzzFeed News. "They’re all megalomaniacs, insufferable narcissists who’ll stop at nothing to achieve their legacy."

He added: "I thought it’d be fun to have them all together."

If these these leaders hanging out together doesn't sound like "fun" to you, that's because you clearly haven't seen this massively viral video yet:

Landon Meier aka Hyperflesh revealed his latest masks at MONSTERPALOOZA today! #Trump #Putin #KimJongun #danceparty Posted by Stan Winston School of Character Arts on Saturday, April 8, 2017

The video was taken at this year's "Monsterpalooza" horror convention in Pasadena, California earlier this month, where Meier first unveiled his new creations. "This year I wanted two children to be playing Trump and Kim," said Meier, who rocked the Putin mask himself, though he doesn't really want anyone to know that. "I don’t know if I should admit to [playing Putin] because my dancing was pretty bad," he told Buzzfeed.

At least his terrible dance moves pale in comparison to the atrocities committed by the monster he's impersonating!

Here's another video of the three of them dancing. Because YOLO.

Happy nightmares!

