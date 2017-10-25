Donald Trump just got crudely photobombed by the Founding Fathers.

Advertising
Notice anything strange about these pictures (other than the still-surreal fact that Donald Trump is president)?
A Photoshop genius, still unidentified but made famous by Twitter user @JaimsVanDerBeek, has gone viral with a series of masterpieces giving the Founding Fathers some attitude like they do in Hamilton.
Let's zoom in.
The pictures have gone very, very viral, with over 41,000 retweets and 75,000 likes.
As you wander the hallowed halls of the White House, Donald, remember that history has its eyes on you.
