Donald Trump just got crudely photobombed by the Founding Fathers.

Orli Matlow
Oct 25, 2017@6:45 PM
Notice anything strange about these pictures (other than the still-surreal fact that Donald Trump is president)?

A Photoshop genius, still unidentified but made famous by Twitter user @JaimsVanDerBeek, has gone viral with a series of masterpieces giving the Founding Fathers some attitude like they do in Hamilton.

Let's zoom in.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DMisGdNVQAAOWrp.jpg
Washington flipping this turkey the bird. Peep the lapel pin!
Twitter: @JaimsVanDerBeek
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DMisGsoUEAEP44x.jpg
Andrew Jackson (not a founding father. I know, I know) facepalms in disgust.
Twitter: @JaimsVanDerBeek
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DMisG4WVoAA3tkS.jpg
We need a GIF of Thomas Jefferson doing the jerkoff motion.
Twitter: @JaimsVanDerBeek

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DMisHCIV4AAqulU.jpg
Alexander Hamilton shoots himself this time.
Twitter: @JaimsVanDerBeek

The pictures have gone very, very viral, with over 41,000 retweets and 75,000 likes.

As you wander the hallowed halls of the White House, Donald, remember that history has its eyes on you.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-downsized-large-3-Ppywie.gif
Giphy
