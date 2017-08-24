Advertising

It's no secret that Fox News skews pro-Trump–it is one of few news networks Donald Trump hasn't slammed repeatedly as being "fake news," after all. So should we really be surprised that commentators from Fox's morning show Fox & Friends seem to be more outraged by NFL players' national anthem protests than they are by white supremacy rallies?

Media Matters, a D.C.-based "progressive media watchdog, research and information center" edited together a series of clips of Fox & Friends commentators discussing the two matters, and the video is blowing up on Twitter. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Colin Kaepernick started a movement of NFL players sitting down or kneeling during the American national anthem to protest racial inequality and police violence. And for some reason, the Fox & Friends newscasters find these protests more offensive than the neo-Nazis and their white supremacy rallies, which are extremely discriminatory and have already been responsible for one death.

Notice any difference in outrage from Fox & Friends when they're discussing athletes kneeling during the anthem versus neo-Nazis marching? pic.twitter.com/shXbgiT2Ma — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 23, 2017

While discussing the NFL players sitting out of the national anthem to protest racism, the Fox & Friends commentators sound utterly outraged. Their statements on the matter include:

"The NFL's national anthem protests hitting a new low."

"I think there's enough awareness already of problems in our country."

"When you've got kids not standing in youth football, what's the impact?"

"I hope ticket sales are down. I can't believe these people are doing this. I really can't."

"It puts us in a position of weakness to the outward world. People look at us and say, wow, they're divisive already."

Oh, people are for sure saying that about the U.S.–but buddy, it's not because of our football players.

When it comes to discussing the neo-Nazi rallies and the matter of tearing down Confederate monuments, the commentators hit all the "arguments" that you've seen mocked on the internet.

"Who's to blame for the chaos erupting in Charlottesville?"

"This is on all sides. And that is the uncomfortable truth."

"We like to make sure all voices are heard, and sort of understood."

"Like the Robert E. Lee statue, we have a history, and if we erase our history, we're living in an Orwellian world."

We can't really blame them for talking about neo-Nazis so cavalierly–after all, the president regards the hate group in the same way.

