This 'Fox & Friends' guest bizarrely criticized Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal. The internet is confused.

I consume a LOT of media, and most of it's television. Okay, the hours spent mindlessly browsing online definitely rival the amount of TV I watch - but there's something intoxicating about letting audio-visual goodness wash over you and escaping into something televised (or streamed on your laptop when you should be sleeping). Occasionally, someone comes across the screen that possesses a star quality, an indefinable X Factor that makes it impossible to avert your gaze. Yesterday, 'Fox & Friends' viewers met a special man whose take on AOC's Green New Deal was so transfixing, people couldn't look away from it - or stop talking about it. Roll clip!

Fox & Friends audience member on why he opposes the Green New Deal: "Many environmentalists, and 'OAC' being one of them, do not realize that America is covered in grass. And 75% of a cow or a beef animal's body weight is made up of grass, which we cannot eat." pic.twitter.com/RCxs0gEOq6 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 1, 2019

...sorry, what? He definitely meant 'AOC' as in 'Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez', whose recent installation as the youngest-ever Congresswoman has conservatives shaking in their loafers. But the rest of his statement is difficult to parse. Luckily for the rest of the Internet, Twitter tried - and delivered some hilarious reactions.