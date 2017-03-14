Advertising

Multiple newspapers have been accused by Fox News of bias for sending the message that journalism is a good thing. Fox & Friends slammed newspapers on Tuesday for selling T-shirts with pro-journalism sentiments that the program claims are "anti-Trump rhetoric."

Media bias on full display! Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti-Trump rhetoric (via @FoxFriendsFirst) pic.twitter.com/rfjZ15vt2C — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017

The T-shirts don't mention the president at all, and yet, according to this Fox & Friends host, they're an example of "media bias on full display." The host says:

Newspapers now cashing in on t-shirts splashed with anti-President Trump rhetoric. The Washington Post offering this shirt which says 'Democracy Dies in Darkness,' The L.A. Times selling shirts that say 'Journalism Matters,' and the Chicago Tribune's feature 'Speaking truth to power since 1847.'

Seems more like "pro-First Amendment" than "anti-Trump" rhetoric to me, but what do I know? I've spent so much time in my safe space, I can't even read hidden messages in T-shirts anymore. WHAT HAVE I BECOME?

