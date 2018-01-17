A Fox News host quickly deleted his tweet about Trump's penis. Not fast enough.

On Tuesday, White House doctor Ronny Jackson read the results of the president's physical to an eager nation just begging for a reason to picture the president naked.
Wait, no — that part comes later.
Before we dive in: no, a public question and answer session on the president's health isn't normal.
As you can imagine, controversy arose immediately.
The doctor listed Trump's height as 6'3", a discrepancy from earlier reports that was quickly noted by one of the country's most prominent reporters. None other than Maggie Haberman noted that Trump would be considered obese at his current weight if he were just one inch shorter.
As far as conspiracy theories go, would you rate this above or below the JFK assassination?
For pure entertainment value, I'd rate it more or less on the same plane as fake Melania. Anyway, Haberman soon tangled with the newly minted leader of the anti-truther movement, Fox News analyst Brit Hume.
Hume retweeted Haberman with his version of an incredulous emoji.
"Oh for Pete's sake Brit," responded a height-Truther in turn. "@MaggieNYT is pointing to potentially fallacious info on Trump's health." If Trump really was the listed height and weight, said a random guy named Larry, "he'd be a lot more athletic."
"Because he was listed as an inch shorter earlier," replied Hume, dismissing the conspiracies outright. We were then treated to some personal details about Hume:
"Please. BTW, I'm the same height and am a bit overweight at 190. He looks to me about 50 pounds heavier than I am."
Citing Trump's driver's license, Haberman asked Hume why the president's height had increased by an inch:
"I have no idea. And less interest," wrote Hume. That's the first time in this story that Hume will deny interest in Trump's body.
The debate continued:
Haberman mostly got out of the discussion while she still could:
Hume wasn't so lucky. A Daily Show writer/producer named Matt Negrin had been following the debate, with as much excitement as you could expect from a Daily Show writer/producer watching a Fox News analyst spar with a NYT journalist over the president's body mass index.
"We are closer than ever to Fox News personalities fulfilling my fantasy of aggressively defending the size of Trump's penis," he wrote. "Please don't stop."
And now, the moment you've all been waiting for.
"You may be having fantasies about Trump's penis," shot back Hume, probably pretty satisfied with the line, "but I can assure you I am not. You'll need to look elsewhere."
The phallic defense was a mistake.
A mistake that Hume quickly corrected by deleting the tweet.
But of course, the internet is forever. Everyone retweeted it:
Negrin got the last word on the matter, which is a solid ending.
But it would have been so much better if Maggie Haberman weighed in again. Oh wait, she did:
Unquestionable.