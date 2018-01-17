A Fox News host quickly deleted his tweet about Trump's penis. Not fast enough.

On Tuesday, White House doctor Ronny Jackson read the results of the president's physical to an eager nation just begging for a reason to picture the president naked.

Wait, no — that part comes later.

Before we dive in: no, a public question and answer session on the president's health isn't normal.

For everyone watching at home: An extended public briefing and Q and A session like this by a sitting president's chief White House physician is highly unusual - and would be a huge historical development if it becomes standard practice. — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) January 16, 2018

As you can imagine, controversy arose immediately.

The doctor listed Trump's height as 6'3", a discrepancy from earlier reports that was quickly noted by one of the country's most prominent reporters. None other than Maggie Haberman noted that Trump would be considered obese at his current weight if he were just one inch shorter.

As far as conspiracy theories go, would you rate this above or below the JFK assassination?