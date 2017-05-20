Advertising

So many crazy things have happened in American politics over the last few months that almost nothing can surprise us anymore. Well, nothing except this. Juan Williams, a co-host on the Fox News show, The Five, has authored an op-ed demanding that Republicans apologize to Fox News' least favorite person, Hillary Clinton.

No, this isn't prank. A Fox News anchor actually wants Republicans to say they're sorry to Hillary Clinton.

"When will Republicans drop the partisan games and apologize to Hillary Clinton?" Williams wrote in his piece, published by The Hill.

Granted, Williams is one of Fox News' more left-leaning correspondents, so that may be why he's on Hill's side here. Williams noted how Republicans mocked Clinton for saying, "If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," at a forum in New York City earlier this month. (She was referring to former FBI director James Comey re-opening the investigation into her emails during the final days of the 2016 presidential race, which certainly didn't help her campaign.)

Williams wrote that after Clinton made those comments, Republicans that insisted that she should just accept defeat and take responsibility for a poor campaign, Clinton (sort of) got some support from President Trump last week when he fired Comey with the reasoning that he violated policy when he cleared Clinton of a crime and then condemned her as a "careless" public official on TV. Of course, Comey's firing conveniently came at a time when he was investigating the president's ties to Russia.

Now that Trump's firing of Comey has spiraled into a full-on scandal, Williams argued in his op-ed that Republicans need to distance themselves from the "fire" in the White House. If they don't, they risk being fired by voters in the 2018 mid-term elections.

The first thing Williams thinks they need to do? Apologize to Hillary Clinton. You can read his full op-ed over on The Hill.

