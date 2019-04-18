Fox News host Laura Ingraham smeared Chrissy Teigen. She messed with the wrong woman.

Advertising

ICYMI: Chrissy Teigen was named one of Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People of 2019. No doubt, the woman has influence—Teigen has relentlessly called out people in power on Twitter, becoming known for her razor-sharp roasts of the Trump regime, and even getting blocked by the President. Recently, she and her husband John Legend (google him—he makes musics!), attended the Democrats' Issues Conference in Leesburg, Virginia, where they discussed their opinions on current political issues, and Teigen took a brutal swipe at Ivanka. But behind every great woman is a hollow shell of a human with hate, bitterness and ignorance swirling around in the cavernous hole where their soul should be. I am, in this case, talking about talking KKK hood Laura Ingraham. During a segment on her Fox "News" show, Ingraham Has a Racist Angle, ol' "kids love being in cages" Ingraham tried to take on Teigen by smearing her for the very serious crimes of: 1) liking food, and 2) cursing. [Clutches pearls]

"She was chosen according to the profile because, quote: '...all her life, Chrissy Teigen has liked to eat. She's not shy about that — or anything else really.'" said Ingraham in the segment, continuing: "Well that's nice and innovative I guess, eating. But did most Americans like her take on female empowerment during last week's Democrat retreat?" She then criticized Teigen for telling women the two words they should say more often are "fuck you." The clip is making the rounds on Twitter, where it is getting panned: The top story on Fox's 10 o'clock hour is Laura Ingraham raging about @chrissyteigen being named to Times top 100 most influential list. Laura is mad that Mrs. Tiegen said a naughty word pic.twitter.com/BHItYHCoqH — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 18, 2019

Immediately, people began waiting for Chrissy's response, since dragging dummies on Twitter is kind of her specialty. Can’t wait to see @chrissyteigen ‘s clapback! — NRA & Fox News Boycott (@NRABoycott) April 18, 2019 And let's just say, Teigen did not disappoint. She cooked up the perfect response in no time: Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? Fuck you. 😁 https://t.co/wETBvafAzo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019 Teigen shared the original clip, proving it only makes Ingraham and Fox look bad, along with this caption:

when time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won't question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019

"When time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won't question your worthiness," she wrote. Now that is what we millennials call a SAVAGE burn. The internet erupted in applause. Someone even used the power of Photoshop for good in response to Teigen's perfect shut-down: pic.twitter.com/U3eqievEWR — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 18, 2019

But THERE'S MORE. Teigen's last, and final, swipe at Ingraham didn't even require words: pic.twitter.com/mqAbniGedH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019 Sometimes the truth is the greatest burn of all. All hail Chrissy Teigen, our president.