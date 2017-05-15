Advertising

Edit: Morning Joe was initially erroneously listed as a Fox News show, but the article has since been amended to reflect the correct network, which is MSNBC.

On the MSNBC show Morning Joe on Monday, co-hosts (and future spouses) Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough revealed that Kellyanne Conway couldn't stand Donald Trump, even though she was running his campaign. She apparently disliked him so much that as soon as the cameras were off and her mic was removed, she'd start to trash-talk her boss.

Advertising

During the segment, Brzezinski said,

This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say “bleeech I need to take a shower” because she disliked her candidate so much.

Scarborough continued the story, saying,

Also said, that this is just, like "my summer in Europe. I’m just doing this for the money, I’ll be off this soon." I don’t know that she ever said "I’m doing this for the money," but "this is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe. And basically, I’m gonna get through this."

Advertising

Brzezinski claimed that Conway would say, “I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty to be saying what I’m saying," adding, “I guess she’s just used to it now.”

Another interesting tidbit from the segment is that, according to Scarborough, after the Access Hollywood tape was released, Conway stopped calling Trump by his name, choosing instead to refer to him as her "client."

Conway's dislike of Trump is nothing new; when she worked for Ted Cruz, she spoke of Trump's "unpresidential" and "vulgar" language, and characterized him as having "built a lot of his business on the backs of the little guy." She was also among the many that felt that Trump should release his tax returns.

Advertising

Back in February, Brzezinski banned Conway from Morning Joe, saying, "Every time I’ve ever seen her on television, something’s askew, off, or incorrect.” I guess at least Kellyanne Conway is reliable in her unreliability.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.