A New York gallery wants to give recently deceased Fox News CEO and ousted sexual assaulter Roger Ailes another goodbye.

Yours mine & ours gallery has curated a show of entirely Fox News and Ailes-themed art, entitled "The Roger Ailes Memorial Show: Fair and Balanced." The show will run from July 6 to August 4 and contains works from over 15 artists.

The gallery's exhibition announcement came in the form of a press release that, in lieu of providing details about the show, contained the entire text of Monica Lewinsky's pointed New York Times op-ed after Ailes' death. "This is not another obituary for Roger Ailes, who died last week 10 months after being ousted at Fox News. It is, I hope, instead an obituary for the culture he purveyed — a culture that affected me profoundly and personally," Lewinsky wrote. The article's headline, Roger Ailes' Dream Was My Nightmare, hints at Ailes' powerful role in the political divisions we see today.

The Cut reports that the politics of the Trump Administration inspired the museum to turn to the fraught subject matter in their latest exhibit. “Post-election politics and media have been on all of our minds,” co-curator RJ Supa said. “Between the firing of Bill O’Reilly and the death of Roger Ailes, it almost felt hopeful, like we could emerge from this on the other side.”

“Most of the artists responded in a way that really addresses the power dynamics in any white, cis, straight male-dominated society,” Supa told The Cut. “[Those dynamics] are certainly not limited to Fox News.”

Works have titles like "The Week in Hate," "Flames Hiss," and simply "Fox News." Fans and foes alike have a month to either visit their role model or take a middle-fingered Instagram in front of portrait of Ivanka Trump.

