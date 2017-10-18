Trump tweets he has proof he didn't say that horrible thing to a fallen soldier's pregnant widow.

Donald Trump, speaking to the pregnant widow of Sgt. La David Johnson after the soldier was killed during a mission in Niger, said her husband "knew what he was signing up for... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."

That's according to Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, from Florida, who says she listened in on the five minute call from Trump on speakerphone. "Yeah, he said that," Wilson told local news. "So insensitive. He should have not have said that. He shouldn't have said it."

The morning after the news broke, Trump took to Twitter to vehemently deny the veracity of Wilson's account.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Trump has claimed to have proof over a negative news story like this before. Most relevantly when he tweeted "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"