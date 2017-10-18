Trump tweets he has proof he didn't say that horrible thing to a fallen soldier's pregnant widow.

Donald Trump, speaking to the pregnant widow of Sgt. La David Johnson after the soldier was killed during a mission in Niger, said her husband "knew what he was signing up for... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."
That's according to Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, from Florida, who says she listened in on the five minute call from Trump on speakerphone. "Yeah, he said that," Wilson told local news. "So insensitive. He should have not have said that. He shouldn't have said it."
The morning after the news broke, Trump took to Twitter to vehemently deny the veracity of Wilson's account.
"Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof)," wrote Trump. "Sad!"
Trump has claimed to have proof over a negative news story like this before. Most relevantly when he tweeted "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"
Sgt. La David Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, is pregnant with their third child. Read the entire harrowing account of her experience receiving her husband's body at the Miami International Airport, here.
Congresswoman Frederica Wilson elaborated on Trump's phone call with a quote to the Miami Herald:
“I think it’s so insensitive. It’s crazy. Why do you need to say that?’’ Wilson asked. “You don’t say that to someone who lost family, the father, the breadwinner. You can say, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. He’s a hero.’
“I’m livid. He can’t even have an open-coffin funeral because his body is so messed up."
On MSNBC, Wilson shared more info on the program Morning Joe.
"That's not the worst part. She was crying the whole time, and when she hung up the phone, she looked at me and said, 'He didn't even remember his name.' That's the hurting part."
According to Raw Story, she also said:
“He was almost like joking. He said, ‘Well, I guess you knew’ — something to the effect that he knew what he was getting into when he signed up, but I guess it hurts anyway. You know, just matter of factually, that this happens — anyone who is signing up for military duty is signing up to die. That’s the way we interpreted it, and it was horrible. It was insensitive, it was absolutely crazy, unnecessary. I was livid.”
The immediate replies to Trump's statement were utter disbelief. Namely—people would appreciate seeing the proof.
The latest controversy comes on the heels of Trump's claim that Obama didn't call the families of fallen soldiers.
Stay tuned.