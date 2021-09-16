25 of the funniest and most savage comebacks to ignorant politicians.

In the modern world, every politician is on social media, which means we actually know what politicians are thinking/feeling/saying at any moment of the day or night. This can be helpful. But it can also be infuriating, a lesson we learned all too well between the years of 2016 and 2020. But politicians having a platform can also be deeply satisfying: because we, the people, ALSO have a platform. And for every politician spewing ignorance online, there's a commenter armed with a brutal comeback to shut them down.

May I present you with 25 funny, savage, and satisfying comebacks to politicians doing their absolute worst:

1.)