When ultra-conservative Twitter user "PolNewsNetwork1" tweeted this photo yesterday, it seems like it was meant to insult liberals. That plan backfired gloriously.
"This is the future that liberals want," they wrote, next to an amazing photo taken on the NYC subway of a woman wearing a full head covering sitting next to someone who appears to be dressed in full, gorgeous drag.
I can't speak for all liberals, but this photo—and the diversity and peaceful co-habitation it represents—is definitely the future I want. Twitter seems to agree.
Others said they don't want this in the future—they want it now.
Predictably, the photo has given rise to a cornucopia of colorful and hilarious memes.
AMERICA IS DOOOOMED.
JK. I mean, it might be doomed. But probably not because of two different-looking people minding their own business on the subway.