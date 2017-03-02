Advertising

When ultra-conservative Twitter user "PolNewsNetwork1" tweeted this photo yesterday, it seems like it was meant to insult liberals. That plan backfired gloriously.

https://twitter.com/polNewsNetwork1/status/837001201384374272/photo/1

"This is the future that liberals want," they wrote, next to an amazing photo taken on the NYC subway of a woman wearing a full head covering sitting next to someone who appears to be dressed in full, gorgeous drag.

I can't speak for all liberals, but this photo—and the diversity and peaceful co-habitation it represents—is definitely the future I want. Twitter seems to agree.

religious freedom, kicky daytime drag looks, and a robust public transit program? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP. https://t.co/6p24MIW9ZF — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) March 1, 2017

Sign me up! — Chris Rollins (@chrisrollins_) March 1, 2017

This image is a simple illustration of how public, common infrastructure is key to achieving a plural society. #sewersocialism right here. — Emil Solstice 🌹 (@mayorseidel) March 2, 2017

I don't want to say "literally, yeah" but also...literally, yeah. https://t.co/JGMhLbHWMq — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 1, 2017

Imagine getting your panties in a bunch over people literally just sitting there existing https://t.co/rNI4QVDfoy — tess (@that1mum) March 2, 2017

OH MY GOD! 2 PEOPLE MINDING THEIR BUSINESS ON THE BUS! CALL THE POLICE! https://t.co/gtEgUo4o0L — Luke James (@lukejamesbgn) March 2, 2017

Looks like a typical Monday morning. I really see this as my city being a great place to live. — Darrin Riggins (@driggins67) March 2, 2017

oooo heaven is a place on earth — Tyler #ChosenFamily (@tyleroakley) March 2, 2017

When the fascists accidentally make a strong case for your values https://t.co/fHPHY8QUf9 — Emil Solstice 🌹 (@mayorseidel) March 2, 2017

Others said they don't want this in the future—they want it now.

One where people mind their damn business & don't harm others for being different? Affirmative. This is the present that I want. https://t.co/uP92YpGwHk — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) March 1, 2017

This is the present. The future is this, but without someone taking your damn photo the whole time. https://t.co/mRZQS72lfs — Huw Lemmey (@huwlemmey) March 2, 2017

Predictably, the photo has given rise to a cornucopia of colorful and hilarious memes.

This is the future liberals want. pic.twitter.com/A2bPNhUZBn — Satan but cooler (@SFtheWolf) March 2, 2017

this is the future liberals want pic.twitter.com/26wWUKfLCg — darth:™ (@darth) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/WCJHcP1BuL — Mat (@MatCro) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/BRipQXKIqx — Jack Cat 😽 (@MrJackCat) March 2, 2017

this is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/6671NeUw3y — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/2CHmaFkTt1 — Chai Goth (@Abid_ism) March 2, 2017

this is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/bwo1OfIJvK — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/aMyU4TiTOi — Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/s6tcHNbGBr — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/RGULHdFA1x — Dr. Bloodmoney (@PhilipKDingus) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/9KSoEblUIE — Jocelyn Plums (@FilthyRichmond) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/h2giHK7pMR — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/lMABkacn4f — Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) March 2, 2017

this is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/Ckg1kpL585 — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) March 2, 2017

This is the future liberals want pic.twitter.com/PGbLWyonGb — Ian Williams (@Brock_toon) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/5XVecLjKKG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 2, 2017

AMERICA IS DOOOOMED.

JK. I mean, it might be doomed. But probably not because of two different-looking people minding their own business on the subway.

