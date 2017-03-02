Advertising

When ultra-conservative Twitter user "PolNewsNetwork1" tweeted this photo yesterday, it seems like it was meant to insult liberals. That plan backfired gloriously.

https://twitter.com/polNewsNetwork1/status/837001201384374272/photo/1

"This is the future that liberals want," they wrote, next to an amazing photo taken on the NYC subway of a woman wearing a full head covering sitting next to someone who appears to be dressed in full, gorgeous drag.

I can't speak for all liberals, but this photo—and the diversity and peaceful co-habitation it represents—is definitely the future I want. Twitter seems to agree.

Others said they don't want this in the future—they want it now.

Predictably, the photo has given rise to a cornucopia of colorful and hilarious memes.

AMERICA IS DOOOOMED.

JK. I mean, it might be doomed. But probably not because of two different-looking people minding their own business on the subway.

