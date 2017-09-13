Advertising

On Tuesday, President Hillary Clinton released a book called What Happened, and naturally, her being back in the news brings out the best in absolutely everyone as they relive the horrors of 2016.

One of the bubbles of puss in the still-open wound that was the election is whether or not the fact that Hillary Clinton isn't a man effected her treatment.

Comedian Emily Galati took on this question (and the many men who try to explain it to her) in a viral thread that comes to a resounding: DUH.

(Warning: This post has the c-word, and no, not "Clinton.")

In 2016 I was paid less then men, told I was "funny for a woman," "cant put two women on one show," & gender had zero role in the election. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

I watched men wear shirts calling Hillary a cunt, groups of people chant "Trump that bitch," and opinion pieces calling Hillary shrill.../2 — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

3/ and STILL I'm told gender played no role in the election. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

4/ I NOW watch male, after male, tell Hillary to shut up and go away, that its absurd she wrote a book & how her opinion is unwelcome... — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

5/ ...AND IN THE SAME SENTENCE, I'M TOLD THAT GENDER DIDN'T PLAY A ROLE IN THE ELECTION. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

6/ On Friday a man called Hillary a cunt. I told him not to. He said he didn't mean in the derogatory way, but in a different negative way — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

7/ and that I misinterpreted how he used a negative and derogatory word to describe a woman in a negative way. I was also told... — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

8/ GENDER HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THE ELECTION!!! — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

9/ I watched this country vote for a man who said, "grab her by the pussy" & women should be punished for getting abortions — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

10/ which proves people support & tolerate this kind of treatment of women. It proves there WAS misogyny in 2016. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

11/ YET WE CAN'T POINT IT OUT, WOMEN CAN'T POINT IT OUT, AND HILLARY CLINTON DEFINITELY CAN'T POINT IT OUT!!! WTF?!! — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

12/ THERE 👏 IS 👏 SEXISM 👏 EVERYDAY 👏 IN 👏 AMERICA 👏 — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

13/ SO WHY THE HELL DO PEOPLE INSIST SEXISM CEASED TO EXIST ON NOVEMBER 8, 2016? — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

14/ If you want to see a female president (like everyone who tells Hillary to shut up seems to claim) start normalizing a female running — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

15/ Bernie ran, wrote a book, and no one told him to shut up for go away. Why? Its normal for a man to do both those things. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

16/ I saw a man call Hillary a psychopath for claiming gender played a role in her loss. A PSYCHOPATH. For what? Speaking the truth? — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

17/ DO YOU REALLY THINK SHE'S A PSYCHOPATH FOR SAYING GENDER PLAYED A ROLE IN SOMETHING GENDER PLAYED AN OBVIOUS ROLE IN? — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

18/ We all saw sexist behavior in 2016. We are all seeing sexist behavior now. Yet, for whatever god damn reason I keep getting told BY MEN — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

19/ THAT GENDER PLAYED NO ROLE IN THE ELECTION!!!! — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

20/ AND (PERHAPS MY FAVORITE PART) IS THAT AFTER THEY TELL ME THAT, THEY EXPLAIN TO ME WHAT SEXISM IS. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

21/ MY FINAL POINT: America really likes Hillary Clinton when she's engaging in "acceptable female behavior" — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

22/ The lowest points on this graph are when she said she "doesn't bake cookies" and when she ran for president (you know, a "man's job") pic.twitter.com/VgyDgzZmDv — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

24/ In August of 2014 it was at 58%. She was out of government work by then. She announced she'd run in April 12, 2015 & bam... — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

25/ By May of 2015 she had a 49% approval rating. I want you to understand the impact of that... — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

26/ Announcing a presidential bid dropped her approval rating faster and further than Benghazi. America liked her more during Benghazi. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 11, 2017

27/ TO REPEAT: REFUSING TO BAKE COOKIES & RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT MAKES AMERICA DISLIKE HILLARY CLINTON MORE THAN BENGHAZI. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

28/ FOR FUCKS SAKE, THE MOST HATED THING SHES DONE IS SAY SHE WOULDN'T BAKE COOKIES. MARCH 1992 = 38% APPROVAL!!!!! — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

29/ THERE IS NO WAY THIS SHIT IS A COINCIDENCE!!!! — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

30/ Can we please acknowledge this? Can we please stop telling women (who experience sexism EVERYDAY) that sexism didn't exist in 2016? — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

31/ Calling out sexism in the election doesn't make women crazy and it doesn't make women cunts who need to shut up and go away. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

32/ It simply acknowledges the world women live in everyday. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

33/ If you want to fix gender inequality, you have to acknowledge we have a problem. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

34/ Our culture IS sexist. Our culture IS racist. And it sure as shit was both those things on November 8, 2016. — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

35/ Here's the link to the graph I posted: https://t.co/pGNLagUgXH — Emily Galati (@emilygalati) September 12, 2017

So, does that settle it?

Are you okay with Emily sharing these facts, or should she be baking cookies?

