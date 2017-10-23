Everyone's dying to know the dumb joke Bush cracked that made Obama giggle.

Over the weekend, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all attended a charity event in Texas to benefit hurricane victims. And although those three names are bound to fill you with all sorts of confusing political feelings, one moment from Clinton's speech was met with unanimous joy.
It'll take every memory of the disastrous Bush era you can muster not to smile at this clip...
Bush sidles over toward Obama during Clinton's speech, whispers something to him, Obama starts laughing, and Bush looks over with the satisfied smile of a dad who's just said something asinine and gotten away with it.
Because Former President Bush manages to make us forget all of the terrible decisions Actual President Bush made, the moment delighted Twitter.
And it led naturally to one question.
What the f*&# did Bush say?! (You can watch the video with audio below at 3:30—but you can only hear Clinton).
Here are a few guesses as to what Bush said during Clinton's speech on the hurricanes that have devastated the US this year:
- "They do remember how I f*cked up Katrina, right?"
- "I can't believe I got reelected."
- "You think it'd be fun to get a beer with me, right?"
- "We're not inviting Trump to these."
- "Jeb texted me to please clap."
Bush is so funny when you forget about everything he did politically or when he's struggling with a raincoat.
At this point, you have to be looking forward to Trump's image rehabilitation nine years after he leaves office, too. He's gonna need such a big raincoat.