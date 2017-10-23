Everyone's dying to know the dumb joke Bush cracked that made Obama giggle.

Advertising

Advertising

He’s so proud of this joke — I NEED TO KNOW WHAT HE SAID pic.twitter.com/V2X27dtSm7 — J🎃sh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 23, 2017 What the f*&# did Bush say?! (You can watch the video with audio below at 3:30—but you can only hear Clinton). Here are a few guesses as to what Bush said during Clinton's speech on the hurricanes that have devastated the US this year: "They do remember how I f*cked up Katrina, right?"

"I can't believe I got reelected."

"You think it'd be fun to get a beer with me, right?"

"We're not inviting Trump to these."

"Jeb texted me to please clap."

"They do remember how I f*cked up Katrina, right?"

Advertising

Bush is so funny when you forget about everything he did politically or when he's struggling with a raincoat. George W. Bush did battle with a rain poncho during the inauguration and Twitter was delighted. At this point, you have to be looking forward to Trump's image rehabilitation nine years after he leaves office, too. He's gonna need such a big raincoat.